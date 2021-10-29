Parole violations send Missouri man back to federal prison seven months after competing 16-year sentence

A Missouri man released from federal prison in March after serving a 16-year sentence for armed bank robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence was ordered back to prison Thursday for a year and a day after a supervised release revocation hearing.

John Earl Hall, 57, of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty June 30, 2008, in U.S. District Court in Kansas to three counts of armed bank robbery and the firearms count after his case was transferred there from the Eastern District of Arkansas. He was released from prison March 4 and his case was transferred back to Arkansas for supervision on July 21.

Hall was indicted in Arkansas for the July 8, 2006, robbery of First Community Bank in Hardy of nearly $4,000. Over the next four weeks, Hall robbed three more banks -- two in Missouri and one in Kansas -- stealing a total of $196,410, all while he was on parole from Missouri on a conviction of theft by receiving.

Because his biggest haul came from Kansas -- $179,100 from First Option Bank in LaCygne, Kan. -- his case was transferred to that district for prosecution.

According to a superseding revocation petition filed in federal court in Arkansas, Hall violated the terms of his supervised release when he borrowed a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck from his roommate in Poinsett County on July 24 and never returned it. According to the petition, he drove the truck to Indiana, where he was then was arrested Aug. 20 in St. Joseph County on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of marijuana.

When he was arrested, arresting officers recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, two magazines of ammunition -- which his roommate told police he took from her purse July 24 -- and a small amount of marijuana.

The petition said Hall last contacted his supervising officer with the U.S. Probation Office on June 9, then dropped completely out of sight on July 24 and did not resurface until he was arrested in Indiana.

Hall's attorney, Annie Depper of Little Rock, told U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright that an agreement had been reached with the government to allow Hall to admit to some of the conduct charged in the petition, but not all.

"Because Mr. Hall is potentially facing other charges at this point we can't admit to some of the issues there," Depper said. "We would admit that Mr. Hall was found in Indiana, that he was found in Indiana with a truck, that law enforcement located in that truck a firearm, ammunition and marijuana ... a stolen license plate."

Additionally, Depper said, Hall admitted to leaving Arkansas without notifying probation officers, went to Indiana and stayed for several weeks, failed to report to work or to his approved residence in Poinsett County.

"We do not admit Mr. Hall had any knowledge of the firearm or ammunition that was in the vehicle. We admit he was aware that there was marijuana," Depper said. "And we do not admit the truck was stolen."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Morgan told Wright the government did not dispute Hall's denials.

"I would agree with the big picture," Morgan said. "We're not disputing where he was found or what was found with him. We're reserving admission vis-a-vis knowledge as to the gun and ammunition, and when it comes to the truck we're not standing here and saying ... this is a capital 'S' stolen vehicle, but apart from that we're not disputing the allegations."

Wright found that Hall admitted being outside of the district without permission, that he did not notify probation, and that he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

"I think that is enough to support a Grade B violation," Wright said. "I understand where you all are coming from and I did follow through with probation and I understand that charges are being filed against him for the gun and the car. I don't know that he knows that yet."

"I don't," Hall spoke up.

"We didn't know, Your Honor," Depper said.

"After this is over you can talk about it," Wright said. "But we knew that might happen and I did verify it today."

In addition to Hall's sentence of 12 months and 1 day in prison followed by two years on supervised release, Wright ordered him to participate in substance abuse treatment as a special condition of his release.

"Because of what little I know about you, I think you would benefit from this," she said, "and I know that substance abuse treatment was one of the unsatisfied conditions of your prior supervised release."

Wright ordered Hall taken into custody immediately to begin serving his sentence.