Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Oct. 29

• WATSON DISTRICT BAPTIST ASSOCIATION at Mitchellville will host a walk-through and open house at its newly constructed building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The community is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served and donations will be accepted. Covid protocols will be enforced. Masks and social distancing will be required.

• NEW ST. HURRICANE BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., will conduct a revival Nov. 9-10. Classes begin at 6 p.m. and worship begins at 7 p.m. (in person and virtual via Facebook and YouTube), according to a news release. The Rev. Carlos Kelly, pastor of Beulahland Bible Church, will be the guest speaker. Class topics are Developing a Devotional Life (personally and as a family), Contentment in a Crisis, The Fire & Fruit of Rejoicing, and YOUTH -- Believing the Gospel. The event is open to the general public.

• KINGDOM OUTREACH INITIATIVE, in partnership with Kingdom of God Ministries, will host a Kingdom Fall Fest from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, 2701 W. Short Reeker St. Admission is free. The family event will include games. prizes and refreshments including snow cones, hot dogs and hamburgers. Covid-19 protocols will be enforced, according to a news release. Details: facebook.com/kogpinebluff.

• NEW JERUSALEM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1317 S. Texas St., will host a trunk or treat drive-through event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday. "All you have to do is pull up, pop your trunk and then drive off with your treats," a spokesman said. The youth department is sponsoring the event.

• NEW ST. HURRICANE BAPTIST CHURCH, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a drive-through trunk-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The family-oriented event is open to the general public, according to a news release.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host a drive-through trunk or treat event for area children from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the church's parking lot. Hot dogs, candy and treat bags will be provided. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their vehicle trunks. Masks are required, according to a news release.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., will present Unity in the Community from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The community is invited to attend, eat, fellowship and explore, according to a news release. Vendors are also welcome. Details: The Rev. Alexander Price, (870) 592-9136, or Shanara D. Armstrong, (501) 413-6759.

• MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will conduct the seventh annual Breast Cancer Event via Zoom from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. The community is invited to attend the event to raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. Presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson, the program is free, however, donations for the Susan G. Komen Foundation are welcomed through Saturday. Checks or money orders should be payable to "Mt. Nebo." To pay by credit or debit card, visit PayPal (@mtnebobreastcancerbj). Details: (870) 536-6827 or mtnebobreastcancerbj@yahoo.com.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate the second anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Anthony J. Howard and Julia Howard, with tributes throughout Clergy Appreciation Month in October. Everyone is invited to join the services virtually on Facebook.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.