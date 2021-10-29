PREP FOOTBALL: Paris seniors want to be remembered as school's best class

PARIS -- Fourteen Paris seniors will be remembered as arguably the best class in school history.

They can solidify that standing over the next few weeks, and it starts with first winning Logan County when the Eagles travel to Booneville to continue the long-standing rivalry against the Bearcats.

Also, at stake is the 3A-4 championship and the conference's top seed in the Class 3A state playoffs.

"It's bigger than any playoff game we had last year," Paris two-way lineman Ryan Post said. "We take the Logan County rivalry very seriously. To us, it's life or death."

Paris hasn't won an outright conference title since 1969 when the Eagles beat Booneville, 21-0, for the championship.

The series dates back to 1922 and is one of the old Thanksgiving Day rivalries. The teams were also conference foes in the old Mid-Western Arkansas Conference long before the Arkansas Activities Association formed official districts in 1946.

The 295-pound Post anchors both lines at tackle on offense for Paris (8-0, 5-0), where he's started 30 games in his career, and at noseman.

"He's a big, physical kid," Paris coach Jeff Weaver said. "He's a beast on both sides."

Senior Mequeil Elingberg is also a force on both lines for the Eagles at right guard on offense and end on defense.

Elingberg and Post will be keys in the trenches tonight against a stout run game for Booneville (8-1, 5-0).

"Those two are the heart and soul of our interior," Weaver said.

Few teams, if any, run the ball better than Booneville. The Bearcats are averaging 45 rushing attempts for 409 yards per game. They've only attempted nine passes all season simply because they don't have to throw the ball.

"They're a great football team, probably the best one we'll play all year," Elingberg said. "We have to focus and practice hard all week."

Another defensive key for Paris on Friday is middle linebacker Nate Henderson, who has made double-digit tackles each of the last three weeks.

"He makes every check," Weaver said. "He's very football smart. And has an incredible nose [for] the ball."

Henderson hardly comes off the field for the Eagles. In addition to middle linebacker, he also plays running back and deep snapper and is on the kickoff team.

"They put me wherever they need me," Henderson said. "I almost never come off the field on defense and sometimes on offense."

Paris' starting lineup has only played full games the last three weeks. Through the first five games, the starters basically played eight quarters of football.

It's all been building up to tonight for the Eagles.

"It's the biggest game of the year," Henderson said. "It's going to be a dogfight and last all four quarters. They like smashmouth football and we do, too."

Paris been more balanced than Booneville with senior quarterback Chase Watts completing 60 of 83 passes for 959 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Duke Walker leads the ground game with 58 carries for 641 yards and eight scores.

Booneville quarterback Randon Ray is closing in on his third-straight 1,000-yard season with 91 carries for 902 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Dax Goff has rushed for 610 yards and six scores. Rocky Ross has 519 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last year, Paris went further in the playoffs than ever before, losing to Hoxie in the quarterfinals. The Paris seniors are off to another great start at 8-0, but a win over Booneville add to last year's legacy and would avenge a 28-20 loss to the Bearcats after Paris started 8-0 for the first time since 1956.

"It feels great," Elingberg said. "It doesn't feel as amazing as it was last year as the first time it happened. We're doing all the same stuff and it feels amazing. I feel like we've been here before, but I want to make it better. We're working harder to make it better."

Booneville has also been stellar on defense this season, but particularly of late. The Bearcats' defense hasn't allowed a third-down conversion either of the last two games.

The game marks the first for Weaver in the rivalry, but that's been eased by the senior class that has embraced the new coach after the popular Tyler Clark left to join the staff at Russellville.

"I felt even better when I saw them work," Weaver said. "A lot of times in a coaching change, the seniors will look and say 'here it is our senior year and we're making a change.' There was never one bit of that. They loved coach Clark and what he did and what this staff did was awesome, but then they get a new guy and a new way of doing things. They embraced it and wanted to do even better. That's been their mentality to take the program even further. It's an awesome senior class. I didn't have to do anything to win them over other than to show them that I'm here to work and to get better. That's all they wanted to do. It's a neat, neat group of kids that is also very talented."

More News At a glance THAT FIGURES ... BATTLE OF LOGAN COUNTY m Following are the scores of the series between Booneville and Paris with year, winner and score. Booneville leads the all-time series, 48-36-6: 2020 Booneville 28-20 2019 Booneville 49-12 2018 Booneville 48-0 2015 Paris 28-21 2014 Booneville 34-14 2005 Booneville 55-14 2004 Booneville 48-14 2003 Booneville 56-6 2002 Booneville 42-0 2001 Booneville 60-35 2000 Booneville 56-6 1999 Booneville 61-19 1998 Booneville 42-0 1997 Paris 22-14 1996 Paris 19-14 1995 Booneville 28-20 1994 Paris 21-15 1993 Booneville 42-13 1992 Booneville 26-0 1991 Paris 20-16 1990 Paris 7-0 1989 Booneville 18-0 1988 Booneville 35-7 1987 Booneville 27-7 1986 Booneville 20-0 1985 Booneville 37-0 1984 Booneville 23-0 1983 Booneville 32-21 1982 Booneville 21-0 1981 Booneville 36-0 1980 Booneville 40-6 1979 Booneville 32-0 1978 Booneville 22-14 1977 Paris 15-8 1976 Booneville 30-14 1975 Tie 0-0 1974 Paris 28-14 1973 Booneville 14-12 1972 Booneville 20-18 1971 Booneville 14-6 1970 Booneville 38-18 1969 Paris 21-0 1968 Booneville 26-20 1967 Paris 19-13 1966 Booneville 20-7 1965 Paris 20-18 1964 Paris 27-13 1963 Paris 27-6 1962 Paris 34-20 1961 Paris 26-13 1960 Booneville 45-19 1959 Paris 20-0 1958 Paris 19-0 1957 Paris 20-0 1956 Tie 0-0 1955 Booneville 34-0 1954 Paris 19-0 1953 Booneville 21-0 1952 Booneville 34-6 1951 Paris 13-12 1950 Booneville 33-0 1949 Tie 6-6 1948 Booneville 25-0 1947-2 Booneville 38-0 1947-1 Booneville 12-7 1946 Booneville 7-0 1945 Paris 14-0 1944-2 Paris 19-6 1944-1 Paris 40-0 1943-2 Paris 14-0 1943-1 Paris 43-0 1942 Paris 12 - 1941 Paris 39-0 1940 Paris 54-0 1939 Paris 15-0 1938 Booneville 14-12 1937 Paris 25-7 1936 Paris 33-13 1935 tie 0-0 1934 Paris 27-0 1933 Booneville 40-0 1932 Booneville 40-6 1931 Booneville forfeit 1930 Booneville 6-0 1929 Paris 12-7 1928 tie 13-13 1927 Paris 26-0 1926 Paris 26-0 1923 Paris 36-13 1922 tie 12-12

Chase Watts