Prosecutors request North Little Rock teen's arrest after threats made against his mother

Pulaski County prosecutors are calling for the arrest of a North Little Rock teenager charged with threatening his mother while armed with a pistol, reporting that the 17-year-old violated the conditions of his release from jail by firing off a gun last month.

Deputy prosecutor Justin Harper filed the paperwork Wednesday with Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton requesting the arrest of Qortavius Reed.

Reed is charged with terroristic threatening and possession of a handgun by a minor, stemming from his February 2021 arrest by police investigating a complaint about shots being fired at his home at 523 Poe St.

According to a police report, Reed ran as officers arrived, and after he refused commands to stop, police chased him to 314 Short St. where he was taken into custody at gunpoint. Officers found a gun in the path Reed had taken, a weapon he later admitted was his.

His mother, Lakeza Williams, said she had been sitting in her car in front of the residence when Reed fired the weapon, the report states.

Williams, described in the report as extremely scared, said she could see him holding the gun in his hoodie as he aggressively approached her, demanding she give him something to eat immediately. Saying she feared for her life, Williams told police she ran to the Short Street home to call for help.

The report states that Reed's 8-year-old sister saw the gun and heard Reed threaten their mother.

Reed, who has a juvenile firearm conviction, was subsequently charged as an adult. He spent about six weeks in jail before being released on a $10,000 bond.

In the arrest petition to the judge, Harper, the prosecutor, states that Reed violated the conditions of his release when he was arrested Sept. 21 after North Little Rock police saw him and another North Little Rock teen, 17-year-old Willie Joseph Tyler III, running from the 1700 block of Sycamore where "numerous" shots had been heard.

Reed and Tyler were each charged with aggravated assault and possession of a handgun by a minor, with both teens posting bail to be released, court records show. Formal charges have yet to be filed in the case.