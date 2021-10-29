QB Smith fitting in nicely at Benton

Stran Smith was born in Monticello and called it home for his first 17 years.

So, when Smith's family moved about 100 miles northwest to Benton in late July, it meant a bevvy of new for the Benton quarterback -- a new city, a new school and, of course, a new football program and teammates.

"It was pretty difficult," Smith said. "It was really hard to adjust and come to a place that's brand new and meet new coaches, go to a new school."

Flash forward three months and Smith appears fully settled in, quarterbacking a team that's tied for first place in the 6A-West.

"The biggest thing he's brought to our team is some experience at the quarterback position," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "He's got experience on Friday nights, and that was something we weren't going to have."

Prior to Smith, Benton (7-1, 5-0 6A-West) wasn't going to have much experience at quarterback, but it did have options. Jack Woolbright, who quarterbacked Benton's junior varsity team a season ago, was an option. Andre Lane, one of the Panthers' top receivers this year, was another choice, and so were a set of sophomores in Cline Hooten and Hudson Chandler.

But the stars aligned with Smith's move, as he came to Benton with two seasons of starting experience for the Billies, leading them to a combined 9-13 his sophomore and junior years. He finished his junior season 74-of-126 passing with 1,209 yards and 14 touchdowns.

And while the quarterback's move to Benton was difficult, it didn't take long for him to adjust to his new team, he said.

"I love the people and the atmosphere," Smith said about Benton. "All the coaches and everybody on the team, they were so welcoming when I came here. I just love it."

Smith said he's become close with his teammates, particularly with Lane, Cam Harris and Casey Johnson, all of whom are some of his top targets. Harris leads the team with 864 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Through eight games, Smith's 127-of-208 passing for 2,075 yards -- 10th-most in Arkansas -- with 22 touchdown passes to just 2 interceptions.

Benton offensive coordinator Justin Ray said Smith worked outside of practice to learn the Panthers' offense in about a month's time.

"He works extremely hard in everything that he does," Ray said. "He's probably one of the most focused kids I've ever coached, especially at the quarterback position. He puts the work in, more than most high school kids.

"He could have thousands of excuses being a kid coming from [Monticello] to [Benton]; girlfriend, family, friends, all those things. Where a normal kid would find that to be a major distraction, you don't see that with him or his day-to-day activity."

Smith's shown up in big moments for the Panthers. He was responsible for touchdowns on back-to-back drives, including the game-winning score, in Benton's 30-23 win against Parkview, and he completed his final six passes in a 41-40 comeback win against Greenwood last week.

Now, Smith and Benton face arguably their toughest test yet, on the road against an undefeated Lake Hamilton team in a game that could decide the fate of the division. But the size of the task doesn't appear to mean the Panthers feel any less prepared.

"We all know what we have to do, we're all on the same page," Smith said. "I just think we have a lot of confidence right now."