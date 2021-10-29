ARRESTS

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Leonard Rogers, 44, of 105 Bubba Lane in Harrison was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape and sexual indecency with a child. Rogers was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Daniel Vancleave, 35, of 111 S. Melody St. in Lowell was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Vancleave was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• James Richardson, 69, of 13017 Claremont Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and living near a school or daycare. Richardson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Richard Evans, 44, of 514 W. Price Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, abuse of adults and domestic battering. Evans was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.