Rescue hits road to get homes for pets

Mandy Noles and Paula Robinson had a dream 11 years ago.

In the beginning, they struggled with funding, gathering scrap metal and selling it just to raise enough money for a bag of dog food. They also had to relocate their kennel a couple of times until finding a permanent home near Carthage.

Now their organization is one of the most prominent rescue animal transports in the nation, finding new homes for Arkansas pups in places like Minneapolis, Chicago and St. Louis.

The Pine Bluff Commercial caught up with Noles as she was returning from a Chicago delivery.

Morning Meadows' van, affectionately called, "Grrr and Prrr Transport," with Noles at the wheel, contains 24 animal carrier crates.

"I can haul 24 to 35 dogs depending if we put one or more canines to a crate," Noles said. "I had 50 on this last trip because there were two momma dogs with 10 and 11 puppies each."

Traveling in caravan with "Chasing Miracles" sister group, which has a large bus style transport containing 45 crates, the two vehicles took 131 dogs and puppies, one cat with a broken leg and a single kitten to northern Illinois.

Considering the blizzards up north, this proved no ordinary task, with the large conveyances and their wide side-view mirrors barely able to negotiate some of the narrow paths between roadside snowdrifts.

Explaining the intricacies of their operation, she said, "We work with 10 to 15 rescue organizations from El Dorado, Warren, Monticello, Malvern, Magnolia, Beebe, Calhoun County, along with some west Arkansas and east Oklahoma groups as well. They send dogs and puppies for me to transport."

"We make a trip on average twice a month. We don't just throw animals in a van and go. There are several questions that have to be answered to make certain they are going to good homes," Noles said.

"After I return from a road trip, I almost immediately start to put all the new candidates on a spread sheet with photos and send that information to groups in and around Chicago. I'll have from 70 to 170 animals submitted from all the rescue groups we work with in Arkansas. That'll take anywhere from five to seven hours to complete. Thursdays and Fridays are spent visiting the veterinarian to get certificates of health along with rabies and other required immunizations. Then the following Friday we head out again. We are one of the few rescue organizations that do all that," she said.

It's a closed program because some people try to skirt the guidelines and send sick animals, according to Noles.

"We're not going to send young pups because they need more care. We prefer they be 10 weeks old and past their second shot to make the journey. Even then we sometimes have pups with a little diarrhea which isn't unusual for young animals, but we don't ship them because it's not comfortable and they could become dehydrated," Noles said.

Noles further said, "Our Minnesota groups shut down taking dogs early in 2020 due to covid concerns and are still in a holding pattern as to when they may begin to participate again. I was in a panic because I was afraid we'd lose a lot of dogs at pounds on euthanasia lists. But I made up my mind that wasn't going to happen on my watch. We have a proud record of rescuing 100% of the dogs waiting on euthanasia since I took over January 2017.

"The Chicago area have kept us up and running. We work with some 15 groups in northern Illinois that have stepped in every month since and taken the surplus from Minnesota."

Noles expressed her gratitude.

"'Paws Chicago' is one of the largest groups of its kind in North America, and we consider it an honor to work with them. They've had a four-star rating for the past 18 years. There are less than 2% of the rescue groups in the U.S. that have a four-star rating for that length of time. They are nationally recognized for their outstanding animal rights advocacy. Two other amazing groups in Chicago we are very proud to be associated with are 'Noah's Ark' and 'One Tail at a Time.'"

Noles described some of the challenges faced with long distance animal transport.

"Before heading into downtown Chicago, we meet up with a couple groups from Joliette in a little town named Paw Paw, Illinois. Those guys are 'Bone Yard' and 'Hope for Tails' rescue groups. Paw Paw is the place we ran into some of the more treacherous farm roads on this last trip, but with a name like that, I knew it was meant to be," she said.

She summed up Morning Meadows' mission.

"There is a whole lot of logistical coordination between 30 groups altogether on either end of the network, but somehow it works. It's a full-time job with all the other stuff like actual rescues, vet appointments and just daily feeding of the animals in our care. When I'm gone on the road, Paula and her husband, Larry Robinson, take up my slack as well as managing the horse rescue side of the operation they're in charge of. Jeff and Shana Landers also pitch in to feed and look after the dogs and cats waiting their turn to travel. And I can't thank our Fordyce Animal Clinic vet, Hope Knoedl, and her staff enough for all they do to keep our charges as healthy as possible," Noles said.

"Considering how we began back in 2010, it's amazing to see where we've come to today with two $30,000 vans and such caring partners helping us make it all happen. We could never have done it without support of the public," she said.

For questions or to make contributions to Morning Meadows Animal Rescue, visit ridemmarcatdog@gmail.com.