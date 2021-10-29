Community Briefs: Shepherd Hill to host free fall fest

Shepherd Hill to host free fall fest

Shepherd Hill Baptist Church, 10710 Shepherd Hill Road, will host a fall fest Sunday from 4-7 p.m.

There will be food, games, bouncy houses, a rock wall and refreshments. The event is free, according to their Facebook page.

Nature center's wildlife festival set

The Delta Rivers Nature Center in Regional Park will host the Wetlands and Wildlife Festival and celebrate the center's 20th anniversary from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The community is invited to attend. There will be plenty to see and do, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The event will include food trucks, face painting, BB guns, archery, sling shots, casting games, baggo, bounce houses, live demonstrations with AGFC K9 officer, falconry, wild game cooking, booths and crafts, conservation booths and live animal exhibits. People may also walk along the nature trails and visit the gift shop.

"Formerly Boo on the Bayou, this updated event is focused on conservation work, outdoor skills and activities," according to a Facebook page. "There will be games, candy, door prizes, hunting/cooking demonstrations, and a costume contest. Come help us celebrate our 20 year anniversary."

Election panel sets two meetings

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners, has called two board meetings.

Tuesday, beginning at 7 a.m., the commissioners will hold an election day meeting until unofficial election results are announced at approximately 9 p.m. at the election center, 123 Main St. If commissioners are required to make a decision requiring a vote while the polls are open, it will be at the election center, according to the news release.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., the commissioners will hold a regular meeting at the election center. The agenda includes public comments on new business (two minutes per speaker).

New business includes adjudicating any provisional and absentee ballots and approving the manual audit of unofficial election results.

Attendance at both meetings will require face masks, observing social distancing and using best practices for everyone's safety, according to the release.