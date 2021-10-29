Siloam Springs named second Bioeconomy Development Opportunity Zone in nation

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The city of Siloam Springs announced Oct. 18 that it was designated a Bioeconomy Development Opportunity (BDO) Zone.

Siloam Springs' designation makes it the second such zone in the nation, according to Jordan Solomon, CEO of Ecostrat, the company that awarded the city its zone. The first zone is located in Arlington, Ore., Solomon said.

Siloam Springs received an 'A' rating for poultry litter supply, which is expected to drive new market development for bioeconomy products that can utilize the region's more than 1.5 million tons of reliably produced poultry litter, according to a joint press release from the city and Ecostrat.

The rating is valid for two years and potentially longer if there is no change in the feedstock supply chain, according to Holland Hayden, communications manager for the city of Siloam Springs.

The designation serves as another tool in the city's economic development toolbox and reduces the risk of potential developers/investors, Hayden said.

"This could help attract potential businesses and in turn, create jobs in Siloam Springs," Hayden said.

What is a BDO Zone

The BDO Zone Initiative is a certification and regional risk rating program that accelerates bio-based economic development in economically distressed communities, according to bdozone.org .

BDO Zone ratings are similar to credit ratings, the website states. Ratings typically range from AA to BBB.

The city came across the concept of BDO Zones through some conversations with individuals who were interested in potentially developing a biomass project, Hayden said.

City officials were introduced to Dr. Susan Rupp with Enviroscapes Ecological Consulting who has worked on a number of ecological issues related to poultry waste, Hayden said. Rupp eventually introduced city officials to Ecostrat.

The BDO Zone is located in the northeast part of town between North Mount Olive Street and South Arkansas 59 and north of East Jefferson Street. The goal of the BDO Zone initiative is 1,000 BDO Zones in four years, Hayden said.

Promoting the zone

With Siloam Springs' new designation, city staff will work with Winrock International through its Opportunity Arkansas division to promote the BDO Zone, Hayden said. Ecostrat will continue to support the city to track bio-based economic development, Solomon said.

"We're going to support them as we do every BDO zone designation by helping to connect them with companies that use chicken litter to make bioenergy," Solomon said.

Ecostrat will assist the promotion of Siloam Springs' new designation by making it available on bdozone.org , Solomon said. Ecostrat will also promote the zone in Biofuels Digest, a trade publication that will shine a spotlight on Siloam Springs.

Siloam Springs will be promoted to the BDO Zone Investment Coalition, which designated the mobilization of $1 billion of capital for development to bio-based infrastructure and manufacturing plants located in BDO Zones, Hayden said.

"This will be a flagship initiative," Solomon said. "It puts Siloam Springs on the map for plants needing bio-based fuel."