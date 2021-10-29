SOCCER

No. 4 Arkansas women lose at LSU

The fourth-ranked University of Arkansas women's team saw its 14-game winning streak end Thursday with a 4-2 loss to LSU in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas (14-3, 9-1 SEC) scored in the third minute on Parker Goins' ninth goal of the season with assists from Kiley Dulaney and Kayla McKeon. LSU tied the match in the 19th minute on a header from defender Shannone Cooke inside the 6-yard box, then took the lead in the 43rd minute on a goal from forward Rammie Noel.

The Tigers extended the lead to 3-1 on the first of two second-half goals from Tinaya Alexander. Her goals came in the 48th and 90th minutes. The Razorbacks made it 3-2 in the 68th minute on an unassisted goal from Anna Podojil.

Arkansas finished with 22 shots, eight of them on-goal. Goins led the team with six shots, including four on-goal.

The Razorbacks begin postseason play as the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament in Orange Beach, Ala. Their next match will be in the tournament's quarterfinals, which will be played Tuesday at 5 p.m. Central on SEC Network.

3 UCA players honored

Forward Emma Hawkins and defender Gracie Hair from the University of Central Arkansas were named first-team All-Atlantic Sun Conference selections Thursday, while defender Adley Barham was named to the all-freshman team.

Hawkins, who was named an all-conference selection for the third time in her career, led the Atlantic Sun in goals (13), assists (7) and points (33). She was honored as the conference's Player of the Week three times this season, the most in the conference during the regular season.

Hair helped UCA to seven shutouts, including five against conference opponents, this season. She scored two goals and had two assists, tallying six points on the season. She was the conference's Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 12.

Barham started all 17 matches for the Bears, logging 1,234 minutes -- the fourth-most on the team.

GOLF

UALR's Albers tabbed

University of Arkansas-Little Rock golfer Anton Albers was named the Sun Belt Conference Men's Golfer of the Week on Thursday -- the first weekly honor of his career.

The German won the Little Rock Invitational with a 13-under 203, closing with a 67 to post the second-lowest score in the event's history. It was also the second-lowest 54-hole mark in Trojan men's golf history.

UALR will play again at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational, starting today at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

CROSS COUNTRY

ASU, UALR prepare for SBC meet

Arkansas State and Arkansas-Little Rock will compete at the Sun Belt Conference Cross Country Championships this morning in Mobile, Ala. Both schools will send their men's and women's squads, with the women's 5K race starting at 10 a.m. Central. The men will follow at 11 a.m. with their 8K competition.

ASU's women are looking to become the first team to win at least three straight titles since Western Kentucky captured six straight from 2006-11. The Red Wolf men were runners-up in 2019, finished third last year and bring back all five runners including 2020 individual champion Bennett Pascoe.

UALR's men placed sixth a year ago, giving the Trojans their best finish since 2014. They'll be led by sophomore Spencer Cardinal, who has already won two races this year.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

VOLLEYBALL

ASU falls in five sets

Macey Putt had 20 kills and 11 digs on Thursday to lead Arkansas State in a 3-2 (25-21, 10-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13) loss to Louisiana-Lafayette at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (13-11, 4-8 Sun Belt Conference) limited the Ragin' Cajuns (12-6, 7-3) to a .158 attack percentage, while hitting .237 as a team. They also had seven blocks and had more digs (83-82) than the Ragin' Cajuns.

Josie Stanford had a season-high 15 kills and Elise Wilcox added 10. Julianna Cramer and Lauren Musante both had 23 assists, with Musante adding 11 digs and Cramer adding 10. Cramer also had three of ASU's nine service aces.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services