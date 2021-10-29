Student safety fail

"I think it's important to keep our perspective on this," Loudoun County, Va., school superintendent Scott Ziegler said during a June 22 school board meeting about a new gender identity policy, "but the predator transgender student or person simply does not exist."

This week a juvenile court judge disagreed, finding a 15-year-old reportedly "gender-fluid" male student guilty of two counts of felony sexual assault on May 28 against a 14-year-old female in the girls' bathroom at Stone Bridge High School.

That same student assailant now awaits adjudication of a second sexual assault case, committed on Oct. 6 after he was transferred to another Loudoun County high school, in which he allegedly inappropriately touched another victim in an empty classroom. Sentencing will follow that trial in November.

This case showcases the growing problem of putting perspective about politically charged policies ahead of common-sense diligence about student safety.

Loudoun County is a very wealthy enclave in northern Virginia, near D.C., that's traditionally been bluer (62 percent voted for Joe Biden) than the rest of the Old Dominion state.

The county school leadership has been fertile ground for woke thinking, and was eager to take aggressive actions regarding gender identity last spring. In May, a new policy was proposed that allowed students to choose the gender pronoun they preferred without any substantiating evidence (such as permanent educational records).

The proposed policy also mandated that school staff use the preferred gender name or pronoun, and allowed "gender-expansive" or transgender students to participate in sports and other activities "consistent with the student's gender identity."

Predictable controversy followed, with more than 260 parents showing up at the June board meeting to protest. Pooh-poohing parental fears over open bathrooms, board member Beth Barts said "our students ... are not in danger." She asked Ziegler if the district regularly had assaults in the bathrooms or locker rooms.

The superintendent replied, "To my knowledge, we don't have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms."

At the time, nobody else knew that an alleged sexual assault had been reported on May 28. But all board members knew, including Barts, because Ziegler had sent the board an email on that very same day advising them of the assault.

That incriminating email wouldn't be made public until early October, just before Commonwealth prosecuting attorneys confirmed that the same suspect from the May 28 rape had been arrested in the Oct. 6 sexual assault.

The 20/20 harshness of hindsight is exceptionally enlightening in this Loudoun County conundrum. The public wasn't informed of the May 28 sexual assault until more than four months after it occurred. But the Oct. 6 incident was publicly announced within a week.

Timing is everything, the old saying goes. And admitting early in the summer that a bathroom sexual assault by a boy wearing a skirt had occurred likely would have derailed the district's gender identity policy, which wasn't approved until Aug. 11.

Ziegler's Oct. 15 apology was a lip-service exercise that did little to mollify outraged parents, citizens or observers from afar. He claimed to have not understood Barts' question at the June meeting (Barts, facing a recall, resigned that same day), and denied any cover-up of the sexual assault.

He also apologized for Title IX shortcomings, and promised the district would do better in the future. But general regrets don't begin to exonerate the detailed lies by omission and their rippling corrosive effects.

A prime example: The onslaught of revelations fully explains Scott Smith's angry outburst and subsequent arrest at the June board meeting, which made national headlines. But none of the news reporting organizations realized then what the real reason for his angry outburst was.

Smith wasn't just an anti-trans protester getting unruly, as reports portrayed him--he was furious because his daughter was the victim of the May 28 assault, and after nearly four weeks, he wanted justice. But the school was being hush-hush about it, and he became particularly incensed when a pro-transgender policy activist accused his daughter of lying.

It's one thing for a school district to try and keep a minor incident quiet to avoid bad optics, but forcible sodomy is a serious offense. Virginia code defines it as a felony "punishable by confinement in a state correctional facility for life or for any term not less than five years," though when committed by a minor, juvenile court law will apply.

Parents rightly expect schools to make student safety a priority. It would have taken real courage and integrity to let transparency rule over an inconvenient rape in Loudoun County, and that's where the real rub is.

Officials put policy and woke concepts on a pedestal that rose above a harmed victim, due process obligations, principles of justice, and plain old right, wrong and truth.

Schools and school boards are struggling because, like Loudoun County, they often lose focus on basic priorities. Heads should rightly roll in Virginia, but more importantly, the whole episode should serve as a motivational case study.

School boards are representative bodies of the parents and community, charged with educating children, not engineering social change.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.