Summer economy slows to 2% rate

WASHINGTON -- Hampered by rising covid-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.

Thursday's report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation's gross domestic product -- its total output of goods and services -- declined from robust growth rates of 6.7% in the second quarter and 6.3% in the first quarter, gains that had been fueled by vast infusions of federal rescue aid.

The 2% annual growth this summer fell below expectations and would have been even weaker if not for an increase in restocking by businesses, which added whatever supplies they could obtain. Such inventory rebuilding added 2.1 percentage points to the quarter's modest expansion.

Consumer spending, which fuels about 70% of overall economic activity, slowed to an annual growth rate of 1.6% after having surged at a 12% rate in the previous quarter.

"The delta wave of the pandemic did a lot of damage -- it caused consumers to turn more cautious," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "The virus surge scrambled global supply chains and disrupted production in a lot of industries and also created havoc in the job market."

Economists remain hopeful for a bounce-back in the current October-December period, with confirmed covid cases declining, vaccination rates rising and more Americans venturing out to spend money.

"The key story right now is the improving health situation," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "People are feeling a lot more at ease about moving about."

New coronavirus infections in the United States have dropped nearly 60% since the September spike brought on by the delta variant. Some of the biggest covid-era distortions in Americans' buying habits -- like the car-buying boom that goosed inflation and ravaged supply chains -- also started to normalize. And indicators from consumer confidence to unemployment claims have improved in October.

Airlines have reported growing passenger traffic, businesses are investing more, and wages are increasing as employers struggle to draw more people back into the job market. A resurgence of consumer spending could help energize the economy as the year nears a close.

At the same time, though, rising prices, especially for gasoline, food, rent and other staples, are imposing a burden on American consumers and eroding the benefits of higher wages. Inflation has emerged as a threat to the economic recovery and a key concern for the Federal Reserve as it prepares to start withdrawing the emergency aid it provided to the economy after the recession struck last year.

There's never been a playbook for this recovery, apart from one constant: Where the pandemic goes, so goes the economy. Officials in the White House and the Federal Reserve stress the importance of looking at many months or quarters of data -- good or bad -- to assess the economy's health.

Thursday's report from the government, the first of three estimates of last quarter's gross domestic product, showed widespread weakness. In consumer spending, purchases of durable goods, like autos and appliances, fell at a sizable 26.2% rate. Sales of clothing and other nondurable goods slowed to an annual gain of 2.6%. And purchases of services rose at a 7.9% rate, down from an 11.5% annual rise in the previous quarter.

Businesses, too, held back. Corporate investment in equipment and plants slowed to a 1.8% rate of growth, after a 9.2% annual increase in the April-June quarter. Residential construction declined at a 7.7% rate after an even sharper 11.7% drop in the previous quarter.

Last quarter, exports declined at a 2.5% annual rate while imports rose at a 6.1% rate -- a surge that has contributed to clogged ports. The gap between exports and imports subtracted 1.1 percentage points from last quarter's annual growth.

INFLATION WORRIES

Opinion polls have shown that the public is growing increasingly concerned about inflation, a trend that has contributed to a decline in President Joe Biden's approval ratings. Some economists, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, have attributed higher inflation mainly to temporary factors, notably bottlenecked supply chains resulting from the speed of the economic recovery. Others say they worry that inflation pressures will prove more chronic.

The inflation data tied to Thursday's gross domestic product report showed consumer price increases at a still elevated 4.5% annual rate last quarter but down from 6.1% in the second quarter.

Republicans have zeroed in on higher inflation this year to support their charges that Biden's economic policies aren't working.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, called the new report "awful" and "more proof that President Biden is bungling the recovery."

Biden and his Democratic allies have been trying to push through Congress two major spending bills -- one to upgrade the nation's infrastructure, the other a social safety net bill that involves climate change, health insurance and child tax credits, among other items. On Thursday, the White House unveiled a $1.75 trillion social safety net proposal, scaled down significantly from an initial $3.5 trillion plan that ran into resistance from Republicans and two key Democratic senators.

ROLLER-COASTER QUARTER

The report captured the three-month span when the economy went from revving up to tripping up. In July, the economy added a whopping 943,000 jobs, reinforcing hopes that people would pour back into the labor force going into the fall. But as the delta variant spread, the economy added only 235,000 jobs in August, and consumer confidence nosedived. Job growth in September (194,000 jobs) was the lowest since January, with hiring staying low in bars, restaurants and hotels.

For 2021 as a whole, economists generally expect growth to amount to around 5.5%. That would be the highest calendar-year expansion since the mid-1980s and a sharp improvement from the 3.4% plunge in gross domestic product in the recession year of 2020. It would also easily exceed the sub-3% annual economic growth rates that prevailed in the years before the pandemic recession.

Another cause for optimism: businesses were able to build up their inventories -- or at least slow the supply-chain bleeding -- ahead of the holiday season, despite continued logistical snarls. People may have to be flexible on the exact gifts they pick out for friends and family. But they'll likely have options.

"We built up inventories, which is a really good thing, because while the matching of goods provided and [the goods] demanded is unlikely to be perfect this holiday season, it suggests there will be some things on the shelves to buy in the fourth quarter," Hunter of KPMG said.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press; and by Rachel Siegel and Andrew Van Dam of The Washington Post.