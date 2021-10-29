Sylvan Hills, Jonesboro not lacking for offense

The last time Sylvan Hills and Jonesboro played one another, it was a game full of late theatrics.

The Hurricane were able to take a 16-14 lead on a field goal with about four minutes left, but the Bears had the final say, kicking a field goal to win 17-16 as time expired. As grand as the win was, what it did to the 6A-East standings was even bigger, putting Sylvan Hills in front of Jonesboro for the top spot in the conference.

While tonight's game between the two teams has the potential for similar excitement, it'll definitely impact the conference standings, as a Hurricane win means an outright title, but a win for the Bears creates a three-team tie for first place.

Jonesboro (6-2, 5-0 6A-East) comes in with a high-flying offense, as just under two-thirds of its total yardage this year have has from the passing game. Senior quarterback Rykar Acebo is 149-of-215 passing with 1,991 yards and 25 touchdown passes to just 4 interceptions.

"He knows the offense as well as I do," Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said about Acebo. "His accuracy has been off the charts. He's a kid that's a little different than kids you've had in the past. He can go through an entire progression and find the third or fourth receiver, which is difficult to get high school quarterbacks to do."

Sylvan Hills (6-2, 5-1) will bring an entirely different style of offense, running from a Flexbone formation. The old-fashioned scheme uses three running backs and focuses on eating a lot of clock.

"You try to simulate it during the week, but usually, it's not a very good simulation," Coleman said. "It's not close to how they execute it, because they do it very well."

Regardless of the difference in offensive strategies, both programs come into the game able to score plenty of points. The Hurricane and Bears are scoring 36 and 30.75 points per game, respectively.

While the Hurricane are riding a five-game win streak, the Bears are coming off their first conference loss, a 51-23 defeat to El Dorado and dual-threat quarterback Sharmon Rester.

Sylvan Hills Coach Chris Hill acknowledged that his Bears are getting back-to-back weeks of outstanding quarterback play and that he says his team's biggest focus is on what it can control.

"How do we respond to adversity has been the main message this week," Hill said. "The focus this week has been on us. We've been our own worst enemy."

In its loss to El Dorado, Sylvan Hills lost three first-half fumbles, including one on the first play from scrimmage.

"The focus has really been on us cleaning up things that we mess up on," Hill said. "If we take care of us, then we will have a chance against Jonesboro."