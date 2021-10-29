Taiwan confirms U.S. presence

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed that American troops have been training the Taiwanese military, as tensions between Beijing and the self-governing island intensify over China's fears of Taipei's evolving relationship with Washington.

Tsai told CNN in an interview published Thursday that U.S. military personnel were in Taiwan as part of a training program. She declined to give details of the numbers of soldiers involved.

The rare public acknowledgment, which comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that Marines had been in Taiwan for at least a year, drew an angry response from the Chinese state-backed tabloid the Global Times, which accused Tsai of "pushing the mainland to decide to resolve the Taiwan question by force."

The Chinese Communist Party has claimed Taiwan as part of its sovereign territory since 1949 when the Nationalist Kuomintang retreated to the island, about 100 miles from the coast of southeastern Fujian province. Beijing regularly threatens to take the island by force if Taiwan's democratically elected government declares legal independence.

Beijing's mistrust of Tsai, whose party historically supported formal independence, has only grown after she won a second term in a landslide victory last year. Tsai maintains that she supports a continuation of the status quo in Taipei's relationship with Beijing, reflecting her party's official position since 1999.

But Chinese officials accuse Tsai of supporting "separatists" and take umbrage at her efforts to raise Taiwan's international status in response Beijing's bid to isolate Taipei from multilateral organizations and global diplomacy.

Tsai's remarks come at an unusually fraught period even for the typically tense relationship between Taipei and Beijing.

In her interview, Tsai framed the question of protecting Taiwan as one of defending democracy. "If we fail, then that means people that believe in these values would doubt whether these are values that they [should] be fighting for," she told CNN.

Taiwan's defense minister said Thursday that the island must defend itself and not depend entirely on others for help if China were to launch an attack, even as Taiwan's president said she had faith the U.S. would defend it.

"The country must rely on itself, and if any friends or other groups can help us, then it's like I said before, we're happy to have it, but we cannot completely depend on it," the minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, told reporters after being questioned in the legislature as part of a session on national defense.

By openly emphasizing the strength of Taiwan's ties with the United States, Tsai hopes to deter Beijing from future military action, said Charles Chong-Han Wu, associate professor at the National Chengchi University's department of diplomacy.

Wu added that Tsai appeared to be taking advantage of an opportunity to deter Beijing after President Joe Biden last week said that the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China attacked.

"She wants to tell Beijing, 'Don't act rashly. America really will help us,'" he said.

Many analysts thought Biden misspoke, because his remarks appeared to be at odds with a policy of "strategic ambiguity" which leaves it unclear whether the United States would intervene in a conflict. The White House later clarified that U.S. policy had not changed.

Still, Beijing responded with a warning not to underestimate its resolve, adding that China has "no room for compromise" over Taiwan.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke out against the confirmation of troops, saying it is "firmly opposed to any form of official contacts and military ties" between the U.S. and Taiwan, and that no one should "underestimate the strong determination, firm will and strong capacity" of China to defend its sovereignty.

Separately, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement that China strongly opposes military exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan and called on the U.S. to clarify the situation.

"If the U.S. continues to stubbornly cling to the illusion of using Taiwan to contain China, ... China will resolutely counter and fight back," Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said at a press conference.

Information for this article was contributed by Christian Shepherd and Pei Lin Wu of The Washington Post and by Huizhong Wu of The Associated Press.