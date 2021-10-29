Tennessee man gets 40-month sentence in federal bank fraud, identity theft case

A Tennessee man who pleaded guilty last July to one count each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft was sentenced Thursday in federal court to spend the next 40 months in prison.

Stanley Parker, 58, of Memphis was indicted May 8, 2019, by a grand jury on six counts of bank fraud, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of misuse of a Social Security number. He pleaded guilty to the two counts July 6 in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss five of the bank fraud counts and the misuse of a Social Security number count. Parker is accused of defrauding Regions Bank out of approximately $43,500 between April 21, 2018 and May 16, 2018.

Under federal sentencing guidelines, Parker's recommended sentencing range for the bank fraud count was 27 to 33 months in prison, a term of supervised release between two and five years and a fine ranging from $4,000 to $1 million. The aggravated identity theft count carries a mandatory consecutive two-year prison term.

Parker's attorney, Nicki Nicolo of North Little Rock, filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright to vary her client's sentence on bank fraud downward by 27 months, effectively flattening out his sentence on the bank fraud count, leaving him to serve the two-year mandatory sentence for identity theft.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed by Nicolo, Parker, who has been in custody since his arrest in Tennessee on Oct. 31, 2019, had spent all but the past three weeks technically in the custody of the state, making 17 to 20 months he spent in federal custody ineligible for consideration as time served for sentencing purposes.

Because Parker was technically in state custody on a probation violation during a 20-month period when he was being held by federal authorities, Nicolo asked that Judge Wright vary downward by that period of time and an additional seven months to equal the requested 27 month downward variance.

"In this situation," Wright said, "he was for some time in the marshal's custody, but on the books, he was in ADC custody awaiting a parole hearing. ... She is also asking in this memorandum that the court pretty much wipe out the sentence on count one and to sentence him to 24 months on count two so that he'll be released and be able to find employment to pay restitution."

Wright then asked Nicolo, "Is that a good way of summarizing your memo?"

"That's a perfect way," Nicolo laughed. "You did my job for me."

"Good," Wright said. "Because I was a bit confused. I'll tell you this, when we get the file on a criminal defendant we don't get the jacket that shows the transfers of custody and you did a good job of showing that."

Wright agreed to vary Parker's sentence down by 17 months but she turned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg, who did not object to the initial variance, for the government's position on any further downward variance.

"The defendant is asking that I consider the fact that he can't make restitution while he's in custody and he already has to serve the mandatory two years," Wright said. "What he is asking is that I wipe out the rest of his sentence."

"I'm not as agreeable to that," Bragg responded. "I think we're all on the same page with the 17 months but with a range of 27 to 33 months, not contemplating that two-year mandatory consecutive, even at the low end of the guideline range there's still a 10-month gap."

Bragg argued that Parker's criminal history made a strong argument for sticking with the guideline range "at least for those 10 months if not toward the middle of the guideline range."

"I'm very concerned that when Mr. Parker makes his way back into society, the PSR reflects that his way of life is to go back to doing this so I think it's important that he serve that long," Bragg said.

Wright said the unusual circumstance of his parole revocation that resulted in Parker's ineligibility to get his time in federal custody counted toward his sentence factored into her decision to grant the 17-month variance but his long criminal history prevented her from making any further concessions.

With that, Wright sentenced Parker to 33 months in prison for bank fraud, which she varied downward by 17 months to 16 months, then to a mandatory two-year term for identity theft to be served consecutively, for a total of 40 months. Additionally, Wright sentenced Parker to three years supervised release and ordered him to pay $43,000 in restitution to Regions Bank.