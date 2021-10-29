This year, retailers believe in Santa

Consumer spending this Christmas shopping season will be the highest on record, a retail trade group predicts.

The National Retail Federation said Wednesday in its annual Christmas shopping season forecast, which covers November and December, that sales will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over the same period in 2020. That translates to a dollar amount between $845.5 billion and $859 billion.

The figures exclude car dealerships, gasoline stations and restaurants.

If Christmas sales do reach the predicted numbers, they will exceed the record high set last year of 8.2% growth, or $777.3 billion. Sales growth in those critical months have averaged 4.4% over the past five years.

"There is considerable momentum heading into the holiday shopping season," said Matthew Shay, the retail group's president and chief executive. "Consumers are in a very favorable position going into the last few months of the year as income is rising and household balance sheets have never been stronger."

Retailers have made significant investments in their supply chains and spent heavily to ensure they have plenty of products on their shelves for eager shoppers, Shay said.

The National Retail Federation said its figures include online and nonstore sales. But it expects these sales to grow between 11% and 15%, or between $218.3 billion and $226.2 billion, with most of that coming from online sales.

Last year, these sales rang up at $196.7 billion.

Jack Kleinhenz, the federation's chief economist, said households have increased their spending throughout 2021, "and still have plenty of holiday purchasing power."

Kleinhenz notes that pandemic-related supply chain disruptions have caused merchandise shortages and most of the year's inflationary pressure.

"However, if retailers can keep merchandise on the shelves and merchandise arrives before Christmas, it could be a stellar holiday season," Kleinhenz said.

Carol Spieckerman, a retail consultant and president of Spieckerman Retail, notes that those supply chain snarls and price increases, along with labor shortages, are troublesome variables.

"It would be one thing if these hot spots operated in isolation because retailers have levers they can pull to troubleshoot on them individually," Spieckerman said. "But the rub is, they're mutually reinforcing, and they all impact different retailers and stakeholders differently so it's a moving target."

"When you combine fits-and-starts manufacturing, unpredictable demand surges, the need to shift sourcing strategies on a dime, air shipping costs and incentivising workers, price increases really are an inevitability," Spieckerman said.

The silver lining in all this, she said, is that retailers are still benefiting from the pent-up demand they've seen all year.

"So shoppers may be more impulsive and less price resistant across all channels for a while," Spieckerman said. "And when you top that with the supply chain scares, scarcity may actually upstage discounts this holiday."