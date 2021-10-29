Valley View, Brookland advance to Class 4A state finals

SPRINGDALE -- No one has to show Valley View the way to Hot Springs for the state volleyball finals.

The Lady Blazers have been there many times.

Valley View will be looking for its seventh consecutive state title and 16th overall Saturday after beating Shiloh Christian 3-1 (26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11) Thursday in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament at Shiloh Christian's Special Events Center. Valley View will face league member Brookland in the championship match at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.

Valley View (34-3) faced a tough challenge against Shiloh Christian on its home court and with a sizable student section cheering the Lady Saints every move. The first set was tied six times before Valley View pulled out the victory.

Shiloh Christian roared back to take the second set and carried the momentum early into the third before Valley View tied it 13-13. The Lady Blazers then steadily pulled away and won the set following a kill by Alexandra Gibson.

"I told the girls after a timeout to go back to our basic fundamentals, calm down, and get to the right spots on defense," Valley View Coach Margie McGee said. "Defense wins because it gives opportunities for our offense. Once they trusted each other and worked like a unit, we were able to dig up balls and our girls on the frontline were able to put it away."

Senior Natalie Supine and junior Morghan Weaver each finished with 14 kills to lead Valley View. Micah McMillan added 28 assists.

Ryan Russell and Rylee Kallesen each had 13 kills to lead Shiloh Christian. Laila Creighton had 40 assists and Bella Bonanno 28 digs for the Lady Saints.

BROOKLAND 3, HARRISON 2

Brookland jumped to a 2-0 lead then held on to beat Harrison in a deciding fifth set.

Brookland went ahead 5-1 in the fifth set to prompt a timeout from Harrison. Brookland kept the momentum and won 15-8 with a balanced attack led by Hannah Bass, who had 18 kills. Savannah Pope added 15 kills while Rylee Walker contributed 17 digs.

Harrison refused to go quietly after losing the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-14. The Lady Goblins won the next two, 25-17 and 25-19. But Brookland (25-10) was able to regroup and stop the comeback attempt.

Brookland also won in five sets on Wednesday against Mena.

"Harrison was playing amazing and they were going for all the balls and not letting anything drop," Brookland Coach Nancy Rodriguez said. "We got a little tight, obviously, and I just told them, 'You're going to have to dig deep, lean on each other, and fight as a team.' That's what they did."

Brookland will get another crack at Valley View. The Lady Bearcats have lost all three meetings with the Lady Blazers this season.

"We've played them so much we know each other like the back of our hand," Rodriguez said. "They're a great team and they're experienced with seniors and juniors, pretty much. They've been there so many times, but I feel like we're going to give them a game."