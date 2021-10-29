Walmart service offers new avenue to pay bills

Walmart Inc.'s new financial service offering lets customers use cash to pay bills and fund prepaid accounts, the company said Thursday.

Electronic payment firm VanillaDirect's network has about 15,000 billers and account providers. That lets users pay a variety of bills through the service, including credit cards, utilities, mortgages, municipal taxes and consumer loans.

Consumers get a bar code linked to the account they want to pay from VanillaDirect's website. They take the bar code, on paper or a mobile device, to a Walmart customer service desk or Money Center, scan it and make their payment with cash.

VanillaDirect charges a service fee, typically $1.50, for each transaction.

Walmart said VanillaDirect gives customers who don't use banks an option to pay bills and that the service is available at all Walmart U.S. stores.

Retailers using VanillaDirect include Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS, Dollar General and Family Dollar, according to VanillaDirect's website.