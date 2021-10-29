Washington relishes another title shot

HOUSTON -- Twice in the same game 10 years ago, Ron Washington was within one strike of winning the World Series as a manager. The beloved baseball lifer is now finally getting another shot at a championship.

A decade after that Game 6 loss while guiding the Texas Rangers, Washington is emphatically waving Atlanta Braves runners around third base. There are also the daily fielding drills he does, even before World Series games in late October, with All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies, Gold Glove first baseman Freddie Freeman and all their infielders.

"I'd just like to win it, and I think if I've got that chance to do it, it's going to be this group," Washington said. "This is my expertise. If I can't manage, this is the second-best thing that I can do in the game of baseball."

Still, Washington can't help but remember how agonizingly close Texas was before losing in 11 innings at St. Louis exactly 10 years ago Wednesday night before also dropping Game 7.

This series is even at a game each after Houston won 7-2 on Wednesday night. The next three games are in Atlanta, starting with Game 3 tonight.

Washington's passion for the game is still unwavering at age 69 after five decades in professional baseball as a player, coach and manager. In 2010 and 2011, he led the Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances -- their only two American League pennants.

Now in his fifth season on Manager Brian Snitker's staff in Atlanta, the third base coach has certainly played a huge part in the Braves returning to the World Series for the first time since 1999.

"He's the most engaging, charismatic, best-connecting coach I've seen," General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said. "Obviously, he's got great content. I don't want to take away from that. But, man, that guy is just like, anybody who gets to spend time with him, he'll get you to run through a wall in two seconds."

There are aggressive and confident sends in crucial situations, such as consecutive plays with Braves down two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series. Two close plays at the plate, the first Eddie Rosario with a nifty slide after a late jump, but two runs to tie the game before beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth.

Even with Atlanta already up 5-1 in Game 1 of the World Series, Washington sent Dansby Swanson home on a shallow flyball in the eighth inning. Another run on another close play.

Earlier in that opener, Albies made an impressive backhanded snag of a short hop -- a play virtually identical to what Washington had worked on with him during the Braves' workout day before the World Series.

"When you know he's 69 years old, out there all day, working harder than almost all of us, you want to be out there," Freeman said. "He means a whole lot to this team, this organization, and to get him back to this chance to win a World Series ... there's a lot of us and a lot of coaches in that room that to win a World Series for them, it would be huge."

When Washington made his major league debut with the Dodgers late in the 1977 season, he was on the same team as Dusty Baker, now the 72-year-old manager of the Astros.

The skinny middle infielder had more than twice as many games in the minors than the majors in 20 seasons as a professional player. Washington then spent four years as a minor league coach before 11 seasons as an assistant in Oakland, the last 10 as the third base coach before becoming the Rangers manager in 2007.

Washington offered to resign late in the 2009 season after admitting to trying cocaine once while home during the All-Star break, and failing a drug test. The Rangers stuck by him then, and again when the story became public the following spring before what became their first World Series season.

Texas got back to the World Series in 2011, and led 7-5 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth of a potential clincher in Game 6 before David Freese, with two strikes, hit a two-run triple past a leaping Nelson Cruz and off the right-field wall. Josh Hamilton's two-run home run put the Rangers back ahead in the 10th, and they still led with two strikes on Lance Berkman before his tying, two-out single. Freese won it with a home run in the 11th.

"I'm pulling for that guy, man. I love Wash. He's a great human being, he's a baseball guy," said Cruz, who was at Game 2 to receive Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy, and shared a hug with Washington.

"He always had the right thing to say at the right moment, so I couldn't be more happy for him," the Tampa Bay slugger said.

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies talks with third base coach Ron Washington before Game 2 of baseball's National League Divisional Series against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Atlanta Braves third-base coach Ron Washington has used his five decades of major-league experience to help the Atlanta Braves reach the World Series and also give himself another chance to win a title. He managed the Texas Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-11. (AP/Noah K. Murray)

From left to right, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman work with third base coach Ron Washington at Minute Maid Park during team practice the day before playing the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)