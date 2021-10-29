Prior to 2021, most people assumed Japanese animated (anime) films wouldn't make much money in America. Although America is probably the second largest market for anime in the world, anime fans make up a small segment of the entertainment market next to Marvel films or other action franchises.

Of course, something surprising happened in 2021 due to the clogged pipeline of movies. An anime film called "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" shattered several box office records, not just in Japan, but in the United States, too. It became the second-highest-grossing anime film of all time in the U.S. and Canadian markets behind only "Pokemon: The First Movie."

So how will "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission" perform? There must be some optimism since the movie is opening on a Friday. Normally when anime films come to America, they have limited windows with tickets available for only Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday nights.

"My Hero Academia" is arguably one of the most popular anime series in the world at the moment, like "Demon Slayer" is. It's popular enough that even some who don't consider themselves anime fans might recognize the title. The TV series is currently in its fifth season with more likely on the way as the Japanese comic (manga) it's based off of continues weekly.

This new movie isn't really connected to the manga or the main plot of the anime series. Like studios often do when they want to make a film based on a series, they wrote a side story to give the main characters something to do that doesn't really affect the overall story of the TV series. That's the way "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission" is set up. In fact, that's the way all three "My Hero Academia" films have been set up.

The basic premise of "My Hero Academia" is most people across the world are born with a super power called a quirk. It could be the ability to fly, super strength, maybe the ability to move through solid objects, etc. And the story follows a boy born without any powers named Midoriya (Justin Briner). All he has ever wanted is to be a professional superhero, but that's just not feasible in this world without powers. The world is a little sparse on Batmans and Iron Mans.

One day, after seeing Midoriya rush in to save his best friend from an attack, the No. 1 hero in the world, All Might, decided to give Midoriya his powers, which are basically superhuman strength and speed, among other things. And the rest of the series is about Midoriya going to a school for superheroes and training to be a professional hero named Deku in his own right.

"World Heroes' Mission" follows Deku and his classmates as they team up with professional heroes around the world to stop a terroristic cult working to destroy almost everyone on the planet with a quirk, believing them to be a curse upon humanity. The cult, called Humarise, hides bombs in major cities all over the planet and challenges the heroes to stop them before they all go off.

The film opens showing audiences one bomb going off in a single city, and a powerful gas spreading everywhere. It causes people with quirks to overload or mutate in some way until they die. It's a powerful opening scene and really sets the stage for how fast "World Heroes' Mission" is going to move. Showing audiences what one bomb does also reveals the stakes to the audience and why the heroes are so desperate to stop this cult.

It's fascinating to see in the opening credits how Midoriya's classmates are revealed with their powers for newcomers to the series. And the opening itself really seems to borrow a page from Marvel movies in its design, which makes sense since both of these stories are about superheroes.

Like previous "My Hero Academia" films, the story is fast, and the action is intense as the movie builds toward the climactic final showdown. But there are also pockets of time for more human moments as Midoriya meets a boy named Rody Soul (Ryan Colt Levy) with a quirk of his own that gets mixed up in the cult's plans. Rody is a kind of street thief that busts his rump to keep food on the table for his two younger siblings.

And the introduction of Rody is designed to introduce a morally gray area for audiences as a character people care about breaks the law to care for his siblings. He's a good foil for Midoriya who is this morally upright superhero. There's a scene where they need to sneak onto a bus, and while Rody is content to not pay for their fare, Midoriya secretly uses his powers to shoot two coins into the box to pay for both of them. That's the kind of interesting juxtaposition "World Heroes' Mission" introduces between these characters.

Midoriya's antagonist is a cardboard cutout villain named Flect Turn (Robbie Daymond) who has the ability to repel any attack thrown at him. He's the biggest weakness in this movie. There's no real development or backstory for Flect Turn. He's just the bad guy in charge of a cult bent on worldwide destruction for evil's sake. Nothing new here. Though his final showdown with Midoriya is amazing to watch, like every other fight in "World Heroes' Mission." This movie excels in its action.

But the best part of the entire movie is the animation. Bones, one of the most accomplished anime studios in Japan, once again cuts loose with explosive colors, mind boggling 3DCG background pieces and razor-sharp action sequences.

Bones already pushes the envelope for stupendous animation of the television series. But movies typically have a higher production budget, so the studio can accomplish so much more, and the result is a visually stunning work of art.

Unlike "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train," which all but required audiences to watch the first season of that series to understand what was happening in the movie, "World Heroes' Mission" is pretty accessible to anyone. It's a much simpler premise to wrap one's mind around, especially in this cinematic day and age full of superhero movies.

This third cinematic outing in the "My Hero Academia" universe isn't quite as good as the second film, "Heroes Rising," (Read our review for that movie here: tiny.cc/oqmkuz). But it is superior to the first film, "Two Heroes." With that said, all three are entertaining movies worth seeing, whether you're a fan of the franchise or not. "World Heroes' Mission" opens in theaters today.