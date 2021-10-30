A high-tech vision

Jerry Adams has long had a vision for a high-tech Arkansas. It's one he's not giving up on even though Adams is now in his late 70s.

Adams, who retired in 2007 after 34 years with Acxiom Corp., was among the founders of Accelerate Arkansas, a statewide group of business leaders who volunteer their time and resources to focus on how to move Arkansas forward in the knowledge-based economy of the 21st century.

Accelerate Arkansas grew from two parallel initiatives in the early 2000s--a state task force on the creation of knowledge-based jobs and an organization known as the Arkansas Venture Forum.

"Accelerate Arkansas published a strategic plan in October 2007," Adams says. "In it, we identified five core strategies. One of them had to do with using university research to change the trajectory of Arkansas. I chaired the working group that evaluated this core strategy. This evaluation and my retirement from Acxiom coincided. I was asked if I would consider taking on this strategy and moving it to reality.

"A month before my 65th birthday, I started the Arkansas Research Alliance, which was modeled on the successful Georgia Research Alliance. Now, 13 years later, ARA has developed as a high-impact economic development nonprofit. We've had an exceptional board of trustees from the beginning with strong programs that are evolving and an ARA Academy of Scholars and Fellows that now consists of 32 research leaders who are making a difference in Arkansas."

Adams met Acxiom founder Charles Morgan when both were attending the University of the South (Sewanee) in Tennessee. After two years at Sewanee, Morgan left for the University of Arkansas to obtain an engineering degree. The two men stayed in touch.

Adams served several years as an officer in the U.S. Navy, assigned to a NATO security detachment at Norfolk, Va. After leaving the Navy, Adams went to work for Electronic Data Systems in Texas, a company founded by Texarkana native H. Ross Perot.

Morgan, meanwhile, left a job at IBM for Demographics in Conway, which became Acxiom. He asked Adams to join him in Arkansas in June 1973. There were about 25 employees when Adams started and almost 7,000 when he retired.

In 1989, Adams moved to Brewster, N.Y., to oversee technology for Guideposts magazine, an account outsourced to Acxiom. Guideposts had been founded in 1945 by minister and author Norman Vincent Peale.

Adams later set up an Acxiom office in Malaysia. After returning to Conway on a full-time basis, he ran external relations for the company. In that job, Adams made contacts with university and community leaders across the region.

"In some ways, I'm a heart guy coming out of a head company," Adams said in a 2016 interview. "Being present, showing up, taking responsibility--everybody can do something like that."

In that same interview, Adams said his favorite quote is "the world is run by the people who show up."

Adams still shows up every day, seemingly working harder than ever in retirement. He has served on the management committee of Funds for Arkansas' Future (the state's first angel fund), on the advisory board of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, on the board of BioVentures (the incubator at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences) and on the board of VIC Technology Venture Development (a Fayetteville-based, for-profit incubator).

Construction industry legend Bob Nabholz of Conway once said of Adams: "He never stops. He's always on the go. He's on more nonprofit boards than anyone in the state of Arkansas. He's not just a member only. ... He's really serious about advancing the goals."

When he headed that working group for Accelerate Arkansas, Adams was determined to create something along the lines of the Georgia Research Alliance. The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation funded a 2004 report by the Milken Institute on Arkansas' position in the knowledge-based economy, a report that motivated Adams.

"Our review of the data reveals that Arkansas has been operating at the periphery of the knowledge-based economy," the report said. "Arkansas has been making progress, but most states are focused on investing heavily and nurturing key institutions to improve their position in the knowledge-based economy.

"Given that Arkansas is starting far behind other states in the knowledge-based economy race, it's necessary to implement both incremental improvement and invest in transformational change to lift its position and begin closing the gap in per capita income with the U.S. average."

In a letter that accompanied the 2007 Accelerate Arkansas strategic plan, Adams wrote: "We want you to read and study our report. Then, we want you to decide how you fit into moving the state forward. It's up to us, not someone else. We all have to do our part in making our state competitive."

Adams says more than 200 Arkansans put in 5,500 hours of work on the plan during a two-year period. The five core strategies outlined were supporting job-creating research; developing risk capital that's available for all stages of the business cycle; encouraging entrepreneurship and accelerating enterprise development; increasing the education level of Arkansans in science, technology, engineering and math; and sustaining successful existing industries through advancing technology and competitiveness.

"When the 2004 report said we were at the periphery of the knowledge-based economy, that made us mad and motivated us at the same time," Adams says. "We're still at it."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.