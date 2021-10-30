The world in brief: American released from prison in Bali

American released from prison in Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia -- An American woman convicted of helping kill her mother on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States.

The badly beaten body of a wealthy Chicago woman, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, 62, was found in the trunk of a taxi at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.

Heather Mack, who was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant, and her then-21-year-old boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, were arrested a day later after they were found at a hotel about 6 miles away.

Police said the hotel's CCTV showed the couple had argued with the girl's mother in the hotel lobby shortly before the killing, which is alleged to have taken place in a hotel room.

An Indonesian court sentenced Mack to 10 years for assisting Schaefer in her mother's murder and stuffing the body in a suitcase. Schaefer got a 18 years.

Their daughter, Stella Schaefer, was born shortly before they were convicted in 2015. She was allowed to live with her mother in her cell in Kerobokan female prison until she turned 2, and Mack gave custody of her daughter to an Australian woman until her release from prison.

11 Yemen civilians die in missile strike

SANAA, Yemen -- At least 11 civilians, including women and children, were killed when a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck their house in Yemen's central province of Marib, security officials said Friday

The casualties were family members of a key tribal leader and lived in the residential neighborhood of Al-Aumd. At least 11 more houses were damaged and 16 civilians wounded in Thursday's attack, according to the officials, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Houthis for years have attempted to take oil-rich Marib to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen, and in recent months they have accelerated their push. The fighting has claimed many fighters on both sides in the past several weeks.

The conflict resulted in some 154 civilian injuries and deaths during the first six months of 2021, according to the United Nations refugee agency. The war has also displaced around 170,000 people since the beginning of 2020, the U.N. said.

Philippine police kill a top militant, wife

COTABATO, Philippines -- Philippine forces Friday killed one of the country's most-wanted Muslim militant leaders and his wife, who were aligned with the Islamic State group and were blamed for deadly bombings, killings and extortion in the south for more than a decade, the military said.

Army and police forces raided a hideout of the militant group Daulah Islamiya in a remote area of Talayan town in Maguindanao province and killed its leader, Salahuddin Hassan, and his wife in a 30-minute gunbattle before dawn. More than two dozen gunmen managed to escape, regional military commander Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy said.

Assault rifles, ammunition and documents were seized, Uy said.

Hassan and his group were allegedly involved in a number of bombings aimed at extorting money from businesses and transport companies. One of the most prominent attacks was the 2016 bombing of a night market that left 15 people dead and scores wounded in Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown, the military said.

Hassan's group was also blamed for the 2014 bombing of a bus in the south that killed 11 people and wounded 15. In June, his men burned a bus in M'lang town in southern Cotabato province in an attack that killed four people and injured several, the military said.

WHO director-general to run unopposed

GENEVA -- The World Health Organization said Friday that its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is running unopposed for a second five-year term.

The first African to head the U.N. health agency, Tedros has overseen its response to the covid-19 pandemic. Trained in biology and infectious diseases with a doctorate in community health, he is, however, the first WHO chief who is not a medical doctor.

Tedros was proposed by 28 countries, more than half of them European, including strong endorsements from France and Germany, and three African: Botswana, Kenya and Rwanda. The formal selection will take place at the WHO's next assembly in May.

A former health and foreign minister in Ethiopia, Tedros has repeatedly aired concerns about the deadly Tigray conflict there, and the Ethiopian government shunned his candidacy over his criticism and positions in the former Tigrayan-dominated national government. It has accused him of supporting the rival Tigray forces.

Tedros has been a leading voice urging wealthy countries with large vaccine stockpiles and pharmaceutical companies to do more to improve access in the developing world and has called for a moratorium on booster shots for the sake of poorer countries -- entreaties that have mostly fallen on deaf ears.

Indonesian immigration officers escorted Heather Mack of Chicago, Ill., center, sits in a car in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on Indonesia's tourist island of Bali in 2014 walked free from prison Friday after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence and will be deported to the United States.(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

