Argenta, circa 1905: Shorter College was founded in 1886 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Initially named the Bethel Institute, it was given the name of AME Bishop James Shorter in 1892. The two-year school serves students today from its North Little Rock campus and counts among its graduates civil rights icon Daisy Bates.

