Bail set at $500,000 for Maumelle teen accused of luring 4 others in ambush

Calling contradictory testimony by a Little Rock police detective "troubling," Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims on Thursday set bail at $500,000 for an 18-year-old man accused of luring four people into an ambush that left one person dead and a bystander wounded.

Defense attorney Jordan Tinsley had harsher words for detective Troy Dillard, accusing the 10-year police officer of presenting "false evidence ... and testifying falsely."

"Detective Dillard came in here and lied under oath," Tinsley said.

Tinsley's client, Avron Britton of Maumelle, is charged with first-degree battery, capital murder and three counts of attempted capital murder in the December shooting that killed Dorian Withers, 18, of North Little Rock two days before Christmas. Withers was driving a gray 2016 GMC Terrain carrying three other teens in the 4100 block of Ludwig Street when someone opened fire on the sport utility vehicle.

The three passengers escaped without injury but the gunfire also wounded 58-year-old Victor Buchanan, who lives on the street, with shots also striking the home of an 89-year-old woman. Britton was arrested six days later and had been jailed without bail until Sims' ruling.

Dillard testified that one of the survivors in the GMC, Nelson Mann, 19, of North Little Rock, saw the shooter and recognized him as Britton. Mann is the only witness who could identify the gunman, Dillard told the judge.

But questioned by Tinsley, the only paperwork Dillard could show the court was a statement by Mann denying that he got a good look at the gunman and stating that he did not recognize him.

Pressed by the lawyer, Dillard denied fabricating evidence and did not back down from the assertion that Mann said he had recognized Britton. But Dillard also said he did not have the complete case file with him so he could not produce the documents backing up his statement.

Sims said the discrepancy concerned him, but he said Dillard's testimony sounded more like the detective had not had time to fully prepare for the bond hearing.

The detective said the SUV had been called to the neighborhood through Instagram and that while the four teens inside the vehicle could not see the caller, the survivors Mann, Cortez Duncan, 19, and Taylor Hawkins, 19, recognized the caller's voice as someone they knew as "Chuck," which is Britton's nickname.

Dillard said police also had information that Britton and Hawkins had been feuding in the weeks before the slaying. But Tinsley, the defense attorney, pointed out that police had evidence that Hawkins had been feuding with at least three other people, including reports of gun violence, and questioned why none of them had drawn the same scrutiny that Britton had.

Cellphone records that show Britton was in the area of the slaying during the time of the shooting do more to support the teen's alibi -- he was at his brother's house in the neighborhood -- than implicate Britton, Tinsley argued.

Deputy prosecutor Tonia Acker suggested that Britton is a gang member or closely associated with them, noting that he performs rap music as Backstreet Chuck, but spells his stage name as "Baxkstreet Xhuck," following a Bloods street gang practice of avoiding the letter C. She said he poses with guns, uses gang terminology and sings about killing people in his videos.

The prosecutor further noted that Britton also has been implicated in a May 2019 holdup in Little Rock with three Little Rock men, 22-year-old Davin Tarell Allen, Daquarius L'Quan Henderson, 23, and Martez Deshun Nelson, 23.

The four are charged with aggravated robbery and first-degree battery, accused of robbing and shooting Nathaniel Williams, 25, of Little Rock at the Fair Oaks Apartments, 9600 W. 36th St.