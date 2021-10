BALD KNOB 39, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 21

Visiting Bald Knob (1-8, 1-5 2-4A) outpaced Central Arkansas Christian (2-7, 0-6).

The Bulldogs pulled away from the Mustangs by scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

The Mustangs scored a touchdown in every single quarter except the third, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Bald Knob offense.