Benton makes late stop to fend off Lake Hamilton

PEARCY -- Benton added a few wrinkles to its gameplan Friday night but still needed a game-saving stop late to straighten out a tight situation in the 6A-West.

The No. 8 Panthers tackled Lake Hamilton running back Tevin Hughes for a 2-yard loss on a two-point conversion try with 1:14 left to hold on for a gripping 42-41 victory in front of a huge crowd at Wolf Stadium.

Quarterback Stran Smith completed 22 of 29 passes for 328 yards and 3 touchdowns for Benton (8-1, 6-0), which got another big play from its defense to win in dramatic fashion for the second consecutive week. This one, however, was much bigger.

The Panthers, who snuffed out a fourth-down play to halt a potential game-winning drive and beat Greenwood 41-40 on Oct. 22, was clinging to their one-point lead against the Wolves following Hughes' 16-yard touchdown run. Lake Hamilton (8-1, 5-1), which had eaten up huge chunks of yardage on the ground for most of the game, decided to go for the go-ahead score instead of kicking the tying extra point, but Hughes was hit behind the line of scrimmage not long after taking a handoff from quarterback Grant Bearden.

Benton recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Smith took a knee on back-to-back snaps to win not only the game but also a conference title for the Panthers.

"I couldn't be any happier for my kids," Benton Coach Brad Harris said. "Man, Lake Hamilton is so tough offensively, so hard to handle. [Hughes] and [Justin Crutchmer], those guys are warriors, and we had such a hard time defending them. We knew we were going to struggle stopping them.

"But again, when we absolutely had to make a play, we were able to."

Cam Harris caught 7 passes for 146 yards and scored twice for Benton, which locked up the league's top seed. Donovan Pearson and Andre Lane both had scoring receptions while Casey Johnson carried 13 times for 52 yards and scored on a 4-yard run with 8:05 left in the game. Brandon Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the Panthers, and Smith chipped in with 87 yards on nine carries

Crutchmer rushed 24 times for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns for a Wolves team that ate up chunks of yardage on the ground and managed to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter after trailing by 14 points in the first half. Hughes ran 24 times for 152 yards, and Kendrick Martin tallied 74 yards on 9 carries and a touchdown. Bearden had both a touchdown pass and a 1-yard scoring run. Yet, Lake Hamilton came up just short in trying to complete its comeback.

"It was a tough one," Lake Hamilton Coach Tommy Gilleran said. "Our special teams have hurt us in the last couple of weeks, and it did again [Friday]. If we don't get better, it's going to cost us in the long run. You just can't lose possessions in big games like this, especially against a team as good as the one we just faced.

"Offensively we're really good, but defensively, Benton made us look really bad."

The Panthers capitalized on a pair of early onside kicks to build a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Benton was unsuccessful on an onside kick attempt to start the game but forced Lake Hamilton to punt on its opening possession. The Panthers needed just two plays to cover 59 yards, with Smith finding Pearson for a 31-yard touchdown. Benton then recovered the ensuing onside kick and scored in four plays when Harris sprinted in from 15 yards out with 8:47 left in the quarter.

The teams traded touchdowns on the next five drives, leaving Benton with a 28-21 lead at halftime. The Panthers had two opportunities to extend their lead even further in the third quarter but a missed a field goal and turned the ball over on downs inside the 5 to leave the door open for Lake Hamilton.

Crutchmer tied the game at 28-28 with his 8-yard score until Johnson's touchdown handed the lead back to Benton. The teams again swapped touchdowns, with Bearden throwing a touchdown pass and Cam Harris scoring on a 33-yard catch, before Hughes' run put the Wolves in position to win it. The Panthers, though, had other plans.

"We just made plays," Coach Harris said. "Everyone just did an awesome job, from start to finish. We've got the one seed and we're conference champions after everyone counted us out at the beginning of the year. It's a great feeling right now."