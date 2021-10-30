Bentonville West 34, Fort Smith Southside 14

Carson Morgan ran for two touchdowns and Jake Casey threw for two more as Bentonville West kept its hopes for a No. 2 playoff seed and a first-round bye alive with a 7A-West Conference victory over Fort Smith Southside at Jim Rowland Stadium.

Morgan's 5-yard touchdown run on the opening possession capped a drive of more than 6 1/2 minutes and gave the Wolverines (6-3, 4-2 7A-West) a lead they never relinquished. He also had a 2-yard run late in the third quarter to give West a 27-7 lead.

Casey's touchdown passes both came when West needed a response after Southside (1-8, 1-5) had scored. David Sorg's 5-yard touchdown run pulled the Mavericks within 12-7 with 8:14 remaining in the third quarter, but Casey answered with his 9-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Cy Bates.

Amari Tucker's 15-yard touchdown run then pulled Southside within 27-17 with 10:33 remaining, but Casey struck less than a minute later when he hit Ty Durham with a 75-yard touchdown pass.

West hosts rival Bentonville next week, while Southside travels to Springdale in a game where the winner will be the West's sixth seed.