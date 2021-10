BIGELOW 35 HECTOR 0

HECTOR -- Bigelow (9-0, 6-0 4-2A) used an offensive barrage in the third quarter to secure the win over Hector (7-2, 5-1).

The Panthers scored 14 first-half points before taking control with 21 additional points in the third quarter.

All three third-quarter touchdowns came on the ground for Bigelow.