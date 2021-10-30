BISMARCK 47, FOUKE 15

BISMARCK -- Ian Smith connected with Braden Efird on three first-quarter touchdown passes as Bismarck (6-3, 3-3 3A-5) rolled past Fouke (2-7, 1-5).

Late in the second quarter, Efird scored for a fourth time, this one on a kickoff return.

Smith went 13-of-18 passing for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Ben Keithley entered the game in the second half, throwing for a touchdown and running for another.

Barrett Schultz began the game with an interception on defense, and he later ran for a touchdown and caught another.