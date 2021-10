BROOKLAND 28, PARAGOULD 8

PARAGOULD -- Kaden Matthews ran 12 times for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns to help Brookland (4-5, 2-4 5A-East) beat Paragould (0-8, 0-6).

David York had a 31-yard touchdown catch and later scored again on a 72-yard interception return. The interception was York's sixth of the season.