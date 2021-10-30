Bryant passes North Little Rock test

BRYANT -- A top-three matchup between Bryant and North Little Rock lived up to its billing Friday night, feeling close in more than just its score for a majority of the contest.

From the onset, there was a constant momentum shift between the Hornets and Charging Wildcats, with both teams putting their opponent, and themselves, in situations that often saw them taking one step forward and two steps back. But for a game the was so close at times and often felt closer, the main takeaways were clear cut for the head men of both programs.

Both teams played hard, North Little Rock Coach Randy Sandefur said, but the Hornets "made a few more plays then we did." For Byrant Coach Buck James, his team simply got the ball into the end zone more, "and that's the truth."

However it's sliced, it's clear No. 1 Bryant (8-1, 6-0 7A-Central) clung to whatever bit of edge it had in its 24-12 win against No. 3 North Little Rock (7-2, 4-2) at Hornet Stadium in Bryant.

Both squads finished with similar numbers. The Hornets generated 298 yards of offense and the Charging Wildcats gained 241. The Hornets ran for 148 yards, with the Wildcats rushing for 137. Bryant and North Little Rock also had similar totals in passing yards, first downs and third-down conversion rates. And somehow, North Little Rock had eight fewer penalties than the Hornets. Bryant had 12 penalties, costing it 125 yards.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1030brynlr/]

One of the biggest difference-makers came on the first drive. After North Little Rock moved 58 yards in its first five plays, quarterback Malachi Gober fumbled on an end around at the Bryant 19, giving the back to the Hornets.

Bryant was able to score one of its three touchdowns on the ensuing drive. Quarterback Carson Burnett found Blake Everett in the end zone for a 9-yard score with 4:41 left in the first quarter.

"When you run a play like that, you don't think you're going to fumble the ball," Sandefur said. "But it just so happened that we did. And we had a lot of momentum in our back pocket doing that, and we dropped it."

The Charging Wildcats were minus-2 in the turnover margin. Gober threw an interception to Bryant's Miguel Graham in the third quarter, though the Hornets didn't score off of it.

And while North Little Rock made some crucial mistakes, it didn't mean they were without some successes. Most notably, it stunted Bryant's rushing attack. Through their first eight games, the Hornets averaged 241.1 rushing yards per game, but they beat North Little Rock with about 100 yards fewer. Their leading rusher, sophomore James Martin, totaled 73 yards and had six carries.

"We couldn't run the ball against them," James said. "I told our kids all week we were going to get a different North Little Rock than everybody else has got, and we did."

Bryant's leading rusher this season, Chris Gannaway, also took fewer snaps, finishing with six carries for 10 yards. He left the Hornets' game against Cabot last week with an injury, though James said he's fine.

James also said if the Hornets couldn't have thrown the football, "we wouldn't have scored a point."

Bryant quarterback Carson Burnett didn't put up a gaudy statline, but he had an efficient, clean evening, going 14 for 28 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball nine times for 42 yards and another touchdown.

For the Charging Wildcats, running back Torrance Moore had the most notable night. Moore generated more than half of his team's yardage, finishing with 125 yards on 18 carries. Gober added 104 yards passing and two touchdowns, though he completed less than a third of his passes.

Bryant quarterback Carson Burnett (left) tries to slip away from North Little Rock linebacker Tavion Akins during the third quarter. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)