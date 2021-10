CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 31, HOT SPRINGS 28

CAMDEN -- Martavius Thomas threw for a touchdown and ran for another as Camden Fairview (9-1, 6-0 5A-South) held on for a close win over Hot Springs (5-4, 3-2).

Camden Fairview's Brandon Copeland scored on an 86-yard kick return in the first quarter.

Isaac Shelor starred for Hot Springs, finishing with two touchdown runs and a touchdown pass.