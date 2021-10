CLINTON 34 HEBER SPRINGS 7

HEBER SPRINGS -- The Clinton (5-4, 4-2 2-4A) defense shut down Heber Springs (3-5, 2-4) for the road victory.

The Yellowjackets scored 12 points in the first quarter and held an 18-7 halftime lead before pulling away in the third quarter and scoring the remainder of their points.

Clinton running back Zane Widner had 114 yards on 12 carries, and the Clinton defense intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble to keep the Panthers from gaining any momentum.