COLUMNIST: What's really behind all those empty shelves?

Pictures of container ships anchored near the government-owned ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are all over the news and social media.

Thousands of containers are onboard, full of everything from car parts to baby diapers. New ships arriving at the ports are facing up to three-week delays in unloading and processing. To say the system is in crisis mode would be an understatement.

The Biden administration attributes delays and shortages to worldwide factory disruptions during the pandemic and increased consumer demand. While these certainly play a role, the administration is not telling the whole story.

What led to this crisis is a system of government-imposed regulations that seemed innocuous when the economy was healthy. However, the pandemic drew the immense burden of this red tape out of the shadows. A series of barriers in California and at the federal level prevented the market from responding efficiently to the demand for processing at the L.A. ports.

First and foremost, union hour rules for longshoremen and truckers have resulted in port operations not matching the influx of ships. The Port of L.A. has been operating at only 60 percent to 70 percent of capacity, closed evenings and Sundays.

President Joe Biden announced on Oct. 13 that the port would switch to 24/7 operations. But the neighboring Port of Long Beach promised this months ago, yet it's still only running four days per week.

At the same time, California's AB 5 law is restricting independent contractors, which includes many truckers, from stepping in. And the state's new emissions mandates limit the number of trucks able to operate there. Amid such rules, California now has half the trucker density of states such as Texas, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

How do we fix this crisis?

The first step is to recognize that the government is causing much of the problem, and new government restrictions won't fix it. Without those regulations, the market would have been able to respond more quickly.

The federal government and California should remove labor and environmental regulations. And they certainly should refrain from imposing new ones that make it worse.

This crisis is proof that government bureaucrats and government-controlled unions cannot, and often will not, change course when the market demands it. It is time to remove the red tape for the long term to both solve the current crisis and prevent future ones.

Tori K. Smith is Senior Policy Analyst in Trade Policy in The Heritage Foundation's Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies.