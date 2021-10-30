Community Briefs: Pine Bluff covid-19 clinic delayed Grant applications now available

Pine Bluff covid-19 clinic delayed

The Arkansas Department of Health postponed the covid-19 clinic that was scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

People who planned to attend the clinic for booster covid-19 shots or their first or second dose are encouraged to visit their nearest medical clinic or pharmacy.

An alternative event will be announced at a later date, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff mayor's office. Details: (870) 730-2004.

PWA fall auction date changed

The Progressive Women's Association (PWA) of White Hall will hold its annual Fall Scholarship Auction at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. The group canceled the Nov. 6 event. The public is welcome to attend. "We will be auctioning gift certificates, jewelry, home decor and much more. We will provide free refreshments," Brenda Doucey, PWA member, said. The money raised will go into their Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship Fund. Details: Bernice Foster at (870) 489-3600 or Brenda Doucey at (870) 692-0101.

Art + Tech Camp set for Pine Bluff

The Arkansas Legislative Art + Technology Boot Camp will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Economic Research and Development Center, 615 S. Main St.

The boot camp is the first in a series of statewide regional meetings, according to a news release.

State Sen. Joyce Elliott and Rep. Les Warren, co-chairs of the Art + Technology Boot Camps, will welcome legislators. Background information and creative economy data reports will be presented.

Participants will discuss perspectives on the future of art and technology and the implications for economic development, according to the release.

Richard Bailey, Ph.D., chair of the music department at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will provide a digital music introduction.

Stephen O'Connell, Ph.D, chair of the geography department at the University of Central Arkansas, will discuss "place" and how modern tools of geography, GIS (geographic information systems), can bridge the gap between the narrative of local stories and digital technologies, according to the release.

Sheri Storie, executive director of the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission, will highlight their heritage tourism development while welcoming the group to the Visitor's Information Center.

Rachel Miller, executive director at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, will lead a tour of the new ARTSpace showing legislators the coding and gaming that is taught in children's classes at the arts center.

The legislators' final stop will be the Generator, a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, where executive director Mildred Franco will showcase their digital technology and entrepreneurial expertise.

Boot camp members are comprised of eight senators and eight representatives. Local members from Arts District 8 are Sen. Ben Gilmore and Rep. Mike Holcomb.

The boot camp initiative launched Sept. 20 at the state Capitol with information on the creative economy and data reports designed to fine tune how to grow this economic sector. The launch can be viewed at Arkansas Legislature (sliq.net).

Due to covid, the public is invited to attend the Pine Bluff meeting via Zoom and can receive a link by emailing eholliday@arkansansforthearts.org.

Ag grant applications now available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the second-annual Arkansas School Garden Grant Program and the new Taste Test Grant Program to help schools start or expand farm-to-school activities. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30, according to a news release.

The grant programs are available to public and private K-12 schools, early childhood education facilities, and alternative learning environments.

Applicants are welcome to apply for one or both grant opportunities. The applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3bkrYSd.

The School Garden Grant Program helps schools start or expand gardens on school grounds. The department will award $500 grants to 60 schools to purchase soil, specialty crop seeds and plants, and gardening equipment.

The Taste Test Grant Program will help schools lead cafeteria taste tests of locally grown specialty crops. The department will award $250 grants to 30 schools to purchase kitchen equipment and utensils, serving materials, and specialty crop seeds and plants.

Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture/farm-to-school/ or contact Erica Benoit at erica.benoit@agriculture.arkansas.gov and Shannon Newerth-Henson at shannon.henson@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture offers its programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.