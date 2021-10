CONWAY 35, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 7

Boogie Carr ran 13 times for 95 yards and a touchdown for Conway (8-1, 6-0 6A-Central), which beat Little Rock Catholic (1-8, 0-6) for the 13th time in a row.

Elijah Smith added a touchdown run as well for the Wampus Cats, who will play Bryant next week for the conference title.

Donovyn Omolo was 17-of-27 passing for 186 yards, and Manny Smith had eight catches for 65 yards for Conway.