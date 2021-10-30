Courthouse is spiffy

Editor, The Commercial:

To all Jefferson County residents, I have lived in Pine Bluff the last 62 years and have always thought our county courthouse should have a beautiful landscape, with neat flowers and shrubs. I have traveled extensively over the years while doing business in all states. I made a effort to go by county/parish buildings.

I wanted to see what others were doing and perhaps learn something that I could bring back and suggest things we could do here at home to make things better. I was a charter member of Downtown Development and active with the Clean and Beautiful Commission long before we planted trees on Main Street and painted murals on the walls.

I have visited with many Quorum Court members over the years about getting flowers and shrubs around our courthouse property. I don't believe landscape was anything that was a serious project that would continue over the years. I believe we all know deep down to have a nice clean beautiful landscaped courthouse property can make all Jefferson County proud and happy. We can tell others knowing we never get a second chance to make a first impression.

With this in mind, I would suggest everyone to make a effort to go and see what our County Judge Gerald Robinson has been able to accomplish, with landscaping at the courthouse this new look should make all Jefferson County residents proud. I say thanks to Judge Robinson for a great job. I would encourage others to let him know what a nice job. The first step is always the most important one.

Bob Abbott,

Pine Bluff