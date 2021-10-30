Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Record

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:44 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

William Manning, 64, and Ruth Martino, 65, both of Jacksonville.

Charles McFee, 32, and Jasmine Burse, 32, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Griffin, 26, and Brooklyn Burks, 25, both of Cornelius, N.C.

Marcus Adams, 43, and Evelyn Frazier-Rivers, 41, both of Sherwood.

Truitt Traughber, 26, and Andrew Patrum, 32, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

21-3631. Donna Miller v. Eric Miller.

21-3632. Valarie Garrison v. Jimmy Garrison, Jr.

21-3633. Shella Perez v. Danny Perez.

21-3637. James Harrington II v. Kristen Harrington.

21-3644 Brittany Gerke v. Robert Gerke.

21-3645. Raymond Thompson v. Soon Thompson.

21-3646. Jason Stubblefield v. Ramona Stubblefield.

21-3647. Rosalind Brooks-Booth v. Nathaniel Booth.

21-3648. Roderick Christopher v. Jasmine Love.

21-3653. Raymond Coker v. Sara Coker.

21-3655. Nao'mi Cepe v. Jenna Cepe.

Print Headline: Daily Record

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT