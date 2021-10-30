Marriage Licenses

William Manning, 64, and Ruth Martino, 65, both of Jacksonville.

Charles McFee, 32, and Jasmine Burse, 32, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Griffin, 26, and Brooklyn Burks, 25, both of Cornelius, N.C.

Marcus Adams, 43, and Evelyn Frazier-Rivers, 41, both of Sherwood.

Truitt Traughber, 26, and Andrew Patrum, 32, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

21-3631. Donna Miller v. Eric Miller.

21-3632. Valarie Garrison v. Jimmy Garrison, Jr.

21-3633. Shella Perez v. Danny Perez.

21-3637. James Harrington II v. Kristen Harrington.

21-3644 Brittany Gerke v. Robert Gerke.

21-3645. Raymond Thompson v. Soon Thompson.

21-3646. Jason Stubblefield v. Ramona Stubblefield.

21-3647. Rosalind Brooks-Booth v. Nathaniel Booth.

21-3648. Roderick Christopher v. Jasmine Love.

21-3653. Raymond Coker v. Sara Coker.

21-3655. Nao'mi Cepe v. Jenna Cepe.