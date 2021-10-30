Decatur FFA places well at expo

FAYETTEVILLE -- Decatur FFA members had a very successful Arkansas Youth Expo at Fayetteville from Oct. 3-6.

Martha Smith-Gomez had the Grand Champion Wool Breed Ewe and Grand Champion Bred and Owned Ewe. Jacey Smith had the Reserve Limousin Heifer. Jacey also was third in class with her meat goat. Landen Watson was fourth in class with his market lamb and was in the top 15 in showmanship.

Annabelle Bell won first in class with her Chester pig.

Rhandell Fipps was third with his spot and third with his York pigs. Skyler Bell was fourth with her spot and sixth with her York.

Tyler and Treyton Burchette both placed in several classes with their pigs. Logan Smith was third with his Brangus heifer.