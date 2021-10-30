Decatur teacher gets big surprise during classroom activities

DECATUR -- The early afternoon activities were progressing normally for Victoria White and her kindergarten class at Northside Elementary in Decatur on Oct. 14 until Cary Stamps, the school principal, and two strangers walked through the door. What happened next caught White totally by surprise.

The two men, Andrew Guardian and Richie Froman from Arvest Bank in Bentonville, were at Northside to present White with a check for $500 to use for her students and their supply needs.

White was nominated by a parent to receive the donation through Arvest's "We Love Teachers" campaign in 2021. The campaign awarded 154 teachers throughout the state of Arkansas a total of $77,000 in prize money in 2021 and is now in its fifth year.

The "We Love Teachers" campaign, "awarding 154 gifts of $500 to individual teachers, is a sign of Arvest's appreciation for the work teachers do, especially during a time of exceptional challenges in and out of the classroom. All prizes will go to teachers who work at public state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs" according to share.arvest.com .

In addition to the prize money, Arvest also donated a sign that describes White and her dedication to her students.