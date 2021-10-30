Doctors question sedative dose used in execution

While medical experts say it's unclear why an Oklahoma inmate began convulsing and throwing up after the first of three drugs used to execute him was administered, all agree the dosage was massive compared with what's standard in surgeries -- with one doctor calling it "insane."

The state's prisons agency is now likely to face new litigation, which may focus on the state's description of the execution of John Marion Grant for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker as "in accordance with" protocols.

Grant, 60, convulsed and threw up after the sedative midazolam was administered. That drug was followed by vecuronium bromide, a paralytic, and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

Thursday's lethal injection ended a six-year moratorium on executions in Oklahoma that was brought on by concerns over its execution methods, including the use of midazolam.

Oklahoma's protocols call for administering 500 milligrams of the sedative. Arkansas and Ohio are among other states that use that dose of midazolam in executions.

"There's a reason these drugs are given by anesthesiologists and not prison guards," said Jonathan Groner, an Ohio State University medical school surgery professor and lethal injection expert.

Grant was strapped to a gurney in the execution chamber when the drugs were administered. After several minutes, two members of the execution team wiped his face and neck. He was declared unconscious about 15 minutes after receiving the first drug and declared dead about six minutes after that.

In a statement released immediately after the execution, state prisons spokesman Justin Wolf said it "was carried out in accordance with Oklahoma Department of Corrections' protocols and without complication."

On Friday, prisons director Scott Crow said it was "without complication" because there was no interruption of the agency's process. He said Grant's throwing up "was not pleasant to watch, but I do not believe it was inhumane."

Crow said the doctor monitoring the execution said Grant was unconscious when he was throwing up and that "regurgitation is not a completely uncommon instance or occurrence with someone who is undergoing sedation."

Dr. Karen Sibert, an anesthesiologist and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, disputed that, saying that type of nausea is not normally associated with the class of drugs that includes midazolam. A lack of oxygen could have brought on the convulsions, along with Grant's high levels of anxiety and distress, she said.

"Midazolam does not usually cause it by itself," Sibert said.

Even before Grant's execution, more than than two dozen Oklahoma death row inmates were part of a federal lawsuit challenging the state's lethal injection protocols, arguing that the three-drug method risks causing unconstitutional pain and suffering. A trial is set for early next year.

The state almost surely will face new lawsuits over its execution protocols, said Robert Denham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, which opposes the death penalty. The Corrections Department's statement indicating that the execution wasn't botched could provide proof of the protocols' unconstitutionality, said Denham.

"Either they lied to the public and they can't be trusted, or they told the truth and the protocol can't be trusted," Denham said.

Grant was the first person to be executed in Oklahoma since a series of flawed lethal injections in 2014 and '15. He was serving a 130-year prison sentence for several armed robberies when witnesses say he dragged prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter into a mop closet and stabbed her 16 times with a homemade shank.

Information for this article was contributed by Sean Murphy, Jake Bleiberg and Jill Zeman Bleed of The Associated Press.