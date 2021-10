EAST POINSETT COUNTY 46, MARKED TREE 20

LEPANTO -- The Warriors (3-6, 2-2 2A-3) had little trouble in their home victory over Marked Tree (3-4, 0-3).

Candon Argo got the scoring started for East Poinsett County with a 99-yard strip-and-score touchdown in the first quarter.

Argo scored another touchdown on a 12-yard run in the second quarter.

Carter Smith accounted for three touchdowns for the Warriors, two rushing and one on a 55-yard pass to Omar McCuiston in the fourth quarter.