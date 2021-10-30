EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 44, LITTLE ROCK HALL 16

Wesley Wright ran 19 times for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns as Episcopal Collegiate (7-2) advanced to the Big School state title game.

Gray Lee had 86 yards on just four carries and scored a touchdown for the Wildcats, who lost to Hall 40-38 in overtime on Sept. 24 but dominated in the rematch and led 36-0 at halftime. Episcopal Collegiate will host Subiaco Academy in the championship final for the second year in a row.

Cameron Lytle scored two touchdowns for Hall (6-3).