Farmington blows past Pea Ridge, 49-22

FARMINGTON -- Farmington dominated the second and third quarters to earn a bounce-back win over Pea Ridge.

The Cardinals scored 35 consecutive points to break an early tie and roll to a 49-22 victory over Pea Ridge on Friday in 5A-West Conference action at the Farmington Sports Complex. Cameron Vanzant threw three touchdown passes and Caden Elsik scored on a 65-yard run for Farmington (7-2, 4-2), which was in search of a win after losing 48-6 at Greenbrier last week.

"We had a great week of practice and our players responded really, really well," said Farmington Coach J. R. Eldridge, who earned his 100th career victory as a coach. "Just so thankful we've got a bunch of guys who showed a lot of heart and character tonight."

Pea Ridge arrived with some confidence after outscoring Clarksville 54-49 for its first win of the season and the Blackhawks looked sharp Friday at the outset when the game was tied 14-14 after one quarter. But the Cardinals began to turn the game in their favor in the second quarter after Vanzant passed to a wide-open Peyton Funk for a 30-yard touchdown. Seconds later, Sam Wells stepped in front of a receiver and returned an interception 34 yards for a score. Vanzant then hooked up with Justin Logue for a 20-yard touchdown near the end of the second quarter to put the Cardinals ahead 34-14.

"Sam's been a leader for us all season," Eldridge said of Wells, who had two interceptions. "He makes tackles, flies around, and gets after it every day in practice and every day we come out here."

The game was held up for several minutes in the third quarter while the officials sorted out unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after players from both teams got tangled up and punches were thrown behind the line of scrimmage in a play. Three players from Pea Ridge and two from Farmington were eventually ejected, meaning they'll have to sit out next week's game by rules of the Arkansas Activities Association.

Pea Ridge (1-8, 1-5) and Farmington each scored on their first two possessions to start the game. Quarterback Gavin Dixon scored on a 24-yard run and the Blackhawks added a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead. Kanye Taylor scored on a 12-yard run for Farmington before Pea Ridge pulled ahead again on a 57-yard touchdown catch by Trevor Blair, who shook off a tackle attempt and sprinted the final 20 yards into the end zone.

Farmington struck quickly and tied the game when Caden Elsik started inside then bolted outside for a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. Farmington carried that momentum into the second quarter when the Cardinals scored three touchdowns to lead by 20 points at halftime.

Vanzant threw a touchdown pass to Lawson Devault then added a two-point conversion run to give the Cardinals a 35-point cushion in the third quarter.

Farmington will host Alma next week while Pea Ridge plays at Harrison.