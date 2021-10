Fayetteville 42, Rogers Heritage 14

Quarterback Bladen Fike threw for 270 yards and five touchdowns for Fayetteville against Rogers Heritage.

The win clinched at least a share of the 7A-West Conference championship and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the Bulldogs (7-2, 6-0). Fayetteville can win the title outright with a win next week at home against Springdale Har-Ber.