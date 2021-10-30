Fayetteville School Board approves minor zone changes

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board on Thursday voted 7-0 to approve minor changes to the district's zones by which five board members are elected.

Districts with a 10% or greater minority population are required to reexamine zones following the national census to ensure compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act, said Mary Claire Hyatt, district general counsel.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission worked with the district at no cost to make minor changes to the zones, Hyatt said.

"We did have a lot of population growth in our district, but it was spread out pretty evenly throughout all of the single-member zones," she said.

Board members posed no questions about the zones or process.

The total population of the district's school zones increased from 78,448 as they were zoned following the 2010 census to 100,091 in 2020, an increase of about 27.5%, according to district documents.

The most notable change relates to a small part of Zone 3 that's been moved into Zone 4 in the area north of Wedington Drive and east of Rupple Road, Hyatt said.

The district has 10,411 students, said John L Colbert, superintendent.

The district is divided into five zones, each represented by one board member. The other two board members are at-large positions. All board members must live in the zones they represent, Hyatt said.

The district will file the redistricting resolution and new map with the Washington County Election Commission for review and approval, Hyatt said.

"Provided everything is approved, the zones will be in place for the 2022 school board election," she said.

All board members continue to live in the zones for which they've been elected, according to district documents.

"This will not require any additional elections next year," Hyatt said.

Board members serve five-year terms.

The vote to revise Fayetteville's zones comes on the heels of similar decisions by regional districts.

The Rogers and Springdale school boards both approved changes to their zones Oct. 19. The Bentonville School Board voted to begin the search for a firm to help the district make future zoning decisions that same day.

The Elkins School Board on Oct. 19 approved establishing five zones by which each board member will be elected. Board members have all previously served in at-large positions.