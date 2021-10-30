FDA supports vaccine doses for kids 5-11

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5-11 to get Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine.

The agency cleared kid-size doses -- a third of the amount given to teens and adults -- for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week.

"It's an incredibly important tool in the return to normalcy," said Dr. Larry Corey, a virus expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and a leader of the Covid-19 Prevention Network. "To be able to know that your child is protected and not going to get severely ill by going to school is an incredible psychological relief," he said.

One more regulatory hurdle remains: On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations on which youngsters should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency's director expected shortly afterward.

"The rationale here is protect your children so that they can get back towards normal life," said FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks. "The tremendous cost of this pandemic has not just been in physical illness, it's been in the psychological, the social development of children" too.

A few countries have begun using other vaccines in children younger than 12. China just began vaccinating 3-year-olds. But many that use the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are watching the U.S. decision, and European regulators just began considering the companies' kid-size doses.

Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine -- in orange caps to avoid mix-ups with the purple-capped doses for everyone else -- to doctors' offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites. If the CDC approves, eligible children will get two shots, three weeks apart.

While children are at lower risk of severe illness or death from covid-19 than older people, 5- to 11-year-olds still have been seriously affected. More than 8,300 have been hospitalizations, about a third requiring intensive care. The FDA said 146 deaths have been reported.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA's acting commissioner on Friday called those rates "really startling."

And with the extra-contagious delta variant circulating, the government has counted more than 2,000 virus-related school closings this school year, affecting more than a million children.

"With this vaccine, kids can go back to something that's better than being locked at home on remote schooling, not being able to see their friends," said Dr. Kawsar Talaat of Johns Hopkins University. "The vaccine will protect them and also protect our communities."

The American Academy of Pediatrics also applauded the FDA's decision and said pediatricians were "standing by" to talk with parents.

Vaccinating this age group is "an important step in keeping them healthy and providing their families with peace of mind," said Dr. Lee Savio Beers, the academy's president.

The FDA's independent scientific advisers earlier this week voted that the pediatric vaccine's promised benefits outweigh any risks. But several panelists said not all youngsters need to be vaccinated and they preferred that the shots be targeted to those at higher risk.

Nearly 70% of 5- to 11-year-olds hospitalized for covid-19 in the U.S. have another serious medical condition, such as asthma or obesity, according to federal tracking. Additionally, more than two-thirds of youngsters hospitalized are Black or Hispanic, mirroring long-standing disparities in the disease's impact.

The question of how broadly Pfizer's vaccine should be used will be a key consideration for the CDC and its advisers.

A Pfizer study of 2,268 schoolchildren found that the vaccine was nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections, based on 16 cases of covid-19 among kids given dummy shots compared with three who got vaccinated.

The FDA ultimately assessed more children -- 3,100 -- who received the child dosage to conclude it was safe. Youngsters experienced similar or fewer temporary reactions -- such as sore arms, fever or achiness -- that teens experience.

But the study wasn't large enough to detect any rare side effects, such as the heart inflammation that occasionally occurs after the second full-strength dose, mostly in young men and teen boys. It's unclear if younger children getting smaller doses also will face that risk. The FDA pledged Friday to keep a close watch.

Some parents are expected to vaccinate their children ahead of family holiday gatherings and the winter cold season.

Laura Cushman of Salt Lake City plans to get her three children -- ages 7, 9 and 11 -- vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We just want them to get to resume their pre-covid life a little bit more. And feel safe about it," she said.

But a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey suggests that most parents won't rush to get the shots for their kids. About 25% polled this month said they would get their children vaccinated "right away." But the majority were roughly split between those who said they will wait to see how the vaccine performs and those who said they "definitely" won't get their kids vaccinated.

"I think the contention we have seen over the mask issue is likely to pale in comparison to what we're going to see over the idea of a vaccine mandate" for schoolchildren, said Dr. Jessica Snowden, chief of the infectious-disease division at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Snowden said the delta variant wiped out any notion that children are impervious to the virus. At the height of the most recent surge, she said, Arkansas Children's was treating as many as 30 children a day, including some with fully vaccinated parents. While that number has shrunk, "it is still not back to where we were before delta," she said.

W. VIRGINIA SLIDE

In West Virginia, when vaccines first became available, Ric Griffith's family-owned drugstore was among 250 mom-and-pop pharmacies that helped the state get off to the fastest start in the U.S. in vaccinating its residents.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice went on national news shows to declare West Virginia -- which regularly ranks near the bottom in health indicators -- "the diamond in the rough."

Nine months later, those days are a distant memory. Demand for the vaccine has almost dried up, the question of whether to get a shot has become a hot-button issue, and West Virginia's vaccination rate has plummeted to the lowest among the states, by the federal government's reckoning.

The governor, who spent months preaching the virtues of the vaccine to reluctant residents, is still doing that but is also promoting a law that would allow some exemptions to employer-imposed vaccination requirements.

"I'm afraid that while taking a victory lap, we discovered that there were more laps to go in the race," Griffith said this week of West Virginia's descent from first to worst.

According to the CDC, 41% of West Virginia's 1.8 million residents are fully vaccinated, while 49% have had at least one dose. The CDC says the state's rate of about 89,000 doses administered per 100,000 population is the nation's worst.

Nationally, 57.5% of the population is fully vaccinated and 66.5% has gotten at least one dose.

LOUISIANA RULING

In Louisiana, the largest health system cannot fire or otherwise discipline north Louisiana employees who refuse to get vaccinated while the mandate's legality is in court, a state appeals court says.

The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport ruled Thursday, just a day before Ochsner Health's Friday deadline for its 32,000 employees across Louisiana and in a small part of Mississippi to be fully vaccinated or face dismissal.

State District Judge Craig Marcotte had thrown out a lawsuit filed by dozens of employees at Ochsner's Shreveport location. The three-judge appellate panel ordered him to hold a hearing on the mandate and to block enforcement until its legality is decided.

Although the 2nd Circuit's rulings do not affect district courts outside north Louisiana, Thursday's ruling is a signal to businesses statewide that vaccine mandates are probably illegal, said Jimmy Faircloth, attorney for some of the workers who filed the suit.

However, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, which covers 21 southwest and central parishes, on Wednesday rejected a request for a similar order and reinstatement of a lawsuit against Ochsner Lafayette General Health.

"We find no error in the trial court's ruling," the 3rd Circuit panel wrote.

IOWA LAW

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed into law a bill that allows workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits.

Reynolds signed the bill a day after the Legislature passed it in a one-day special session convened to pass the state's redistricting maps. The law took effect immediately.

Reynolds has opposed government requirements for masks and vaccines, even though covid-19 has killed nearly 7,000 people in Iowa and medical science has shown both tools to be effective in reducing spread of the coronavirus.

She said in a statement that "no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the covid-19 vaccine."

Reynolds said she believes the vaccine is the best defense but has often voiced opposition to mandates.

Iowa remains 23rd in the nation in the percentage of its population fully vaccinated at 55.4%, according to the CDC.

MAINE MANDATE

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that took effect Friday.

Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.

Only New York and Rhode Island also have vaccine mandates for health care workers that lack religious exemptions. Both are the subject of court fights, and a court has allowed workers in New York to seek religious exemptions while the lawsuit plays out.

As is typical in emergency appeals, the court did not explain its action. But Justice Neil Gorsuch said in a dissent for himself and two fellow conservatives that he would have agreed to the health care workers' request.

"Where many other States have adopted religious exemptions, Maine has charted a different course," Gorsuch wrote. "There, healthcare workers who have served on the front line of a pandemic for the last 18 months are now being fired and their practices shuttered. All for adhering to their constitutionally protected religious beliefs. Their plight is worthy of our attention."

He was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett noted in a short statement agreeing with the court's decision not to intervene that the justices were being asked to "grant extraordinary relief" in a case that is the first of its kind. She was joined by a fellow conservative, Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The legal team that tried to stop the vaccine mandate tweeted that "Maine health care workers (were) left out in the cold."

But Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she was gratified.

"This rule protects health care workers, their patients, and the stability of our health care system in the face of this dangerous virus," she said in a statement. "Just as vaccination defeated smallpox and vaccination defeated polio, vaccination is the way to defeat COVID-19."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Perrone, Lauran Neergaard, Lindsay Whitehurst, John Raby, Janet McConnaughey, David Pitt, David Sharp, Jessica Gresko and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press; and by Noah Weiland and Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times.