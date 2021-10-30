Fewer on ventilators; day's shots up 12,013

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals remained the same as a day earlier on Friday, while the number who were on ventilators dropped below 100 for the first time in more than three months.

The state's count of cases rose by 546, an increase that was smaller by 76 than the one the previous Friday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by nine, to 8,353.

"With another 12,000 doses given out today, we continue to inch closer to the goal of getting the vaccine to as many people as we can," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Vaccinations are how we will best defend against the pandemic going into the incoming winter months."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization of a low-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine for children age 5-11 on Friday cleared the way for Arkansas to receive its first doses of the vaccine as soon as early next week, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said.

Providers won't start administering it, however, until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues guidance based on the recommendations of an advisory committee that meets Tuesday.

Providers will then need to update their consent forms "and all that goes with it," Dillaha said.

"There might be some places that have that done by the end of the week, but others, it might be November the 8th," she said.

About 271,500 children in Arkansas are age 5-11, Dillaha said.

The state is expected to get 66,600 doses in its first two "waves" of shipments that will go to the Health Department and its local health units.

The department will then redistribute some of the doses to other providers that participate in a program that provides free vaccines for children.

Providers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for Covid-19 Vaccination, including Walmart, are expected to get an additional 40,000 doses, Dillaha said.

"I feel sure that that will be enough to take care of children seeking vaccination that first week or maybe longer," she said.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

After falling the previous three days, reaching its lowest level since July 2, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals remained at 348.

The numbers who were on ventilators and in intensive care both fell for the third day in a row.

The number who were on ventilators fell by four, to 96, its lowest level since July 12.

Already at its lowest level since July 5, the number who were in intensive care fell by three, to 161.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied rose by two, to 128, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 15% of all the people in intensive care.

After rising slightly a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 424, its lowest level since the week ending June 30.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 46, to 4,897.

It was the third day in a row the number had risen, although it remained smaller by almost 800 than the total as of a week earlier.

FORECAST RELEASED

In an "issue brief" released Friday, researchers with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health said the decline in new infections after a peak over the summer appeared to have stalled.

"The pandemic appears to have entered a steady state, albeit at relatively high levels, and is no longer declining in Arkansas," the researchers wrote.

Based on data through this past Sunday, they said they expected the state's new cases to remain flat, at an average of about 500 per day, through Nov. 23.

Over the same period, they predicted a "slightly increasing trend in hospitalizations," with an average of about 30 people being admitted to the hospital with covid-19 each day.

Deaths were also expected to trend upward. The researchers predicted a total of 108 expected over a 15-day span ending on Nov. 8.

"The COVID-19 projections reported here are very indicative of a wave model of disease transmission," the researchers wrote.

"The current pandemic would seem to be in the trough of a wave, with the trend in cases being almost flat with slight daily fluctuations."

They said the level of transmission in the state remains "at a fairly high level, which could become a problem."

For instance, they said a strain of the delta variant known as delta-plus "has been shown to be more transmissible than Delta and is known to be circulating in the United States and possibly Arkansas."

"If Delta-plus becomes the dominant COVID-19 variant in Arkansas, then a high rate of daily transmission could become the springboard for the next COVID-19 surge," the researchers wrote.

Dillaha said the state's cases still appear to be on a downward trend, although it's "not very steep."

But she said she was concerned that the state could face a resurgence as immunity wanes among people who were infected at some point in the past but haven't been vaccinated.

She noted that one study, using a model based on viruses similar to the one that causes covid-19, estimated that about half of people infected with the coronavirus would become susceptible to reinfection within about 16 months of their first infection.

"My concern is that we'll start seeing more people reinfected, or people that didn't get infected the first time but not vaccinated, and we'll have it spreading again at a higher level than what we do now," Dillaha said.

LAWSUIT FILED

Also on Friday, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was among 10 attorneys general who filed a lawsuit seeking to block a requirement for federal contractors to be vaccinated.

The suit in U.S. District Court in Missouri argues that the mandate, issued by President Joe Biden in an executive order, violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.

In Arkansas, the suit says the mandate "ostensibly preempts" laws passed by the Legislature this year.

One of those is Act 977, which prohibits state and local government entities from requiring people to be vaccinated.

The other is Act 1115, which, when it goes into effect in January, will require employers with vaccine mandates to provide exemptions for employees who agree to be tested weekly or show they have antibodies from a previous infection.

The suit came two days after Rutledge signed onto a letter with 20 other Republican attorneys general urging Biden to scrap or delay the enforcement of the executive order.

CASES BY COUNTY

Benton County had the most new cases on Friday, 64, followed by Pulaski County, which had 41, and Washington County, which had 39.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 512,530.

Dillaha said eight of the deaths reported Friday occurred within the last month, and the other one was earlier in September.

She said 6.4% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive during the seven-day span ending Thursday, up from the 6.1% that was initially reported for the week ending Wednesday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 28, to 27,573.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by one, to 2,900.

VACCINATIONS UP

At 12,013, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was more than twice the size of the one the previous Friday.

Third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people who received their second doses more than six months ago, accounted for 58% of doses most recently reported.

The count of first doses that had been administered rose by 2,554, which was larger by more than 1,100 than the increase a week earlier.

Already at its highest level since the week ending Sept. 6, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 9,621.

At its highest level since the week ending Sept. 23, the average number of first doses administered each day rose to 2,172.

According to the CDC, 57.9% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Friday, up from 57.8% a day earlier.

The percentage of Arkansans who had been fully vaccinated rose from 47.8% as of Thursday to 47.9%.

Of the Arkansans who were fully vaccinated, 9.6% had received a booster dose, up from 9% a day earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas rose from No. 37 to No. 36 in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one vaccine dose after "data review and reporting adjustments" led to the CDC's tally of doses that had been administered in Kentucky dropping by 411,224.

In the percentage of its residents who had been fully vaccinated, Arkansas continued to rank 43rd, ahead of Tennessee, Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia.

Nationally, 66.5% of people had received at least one dose, and 57.8% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 8.7% had received a booster dose.

