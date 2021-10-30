Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

A Halloween trick

In the paper, there was an insert from Walmart advertising all the goodies available for Halloween trick-or-treating. The pages were loaded with sugary drinks and salty, fat-filled snack foods. And I noticed that down in the right-hand corner of the back page was the SNAP logo. Why is the federal government fighting obesity, yet supporting the very foods that make us fat and add to the high cost of health care?

Someone in Washington, D.C., is a hollow-weenie.

BILL CONWAY

McGehee