FORDYCE 42, HAMPTON 6

HAMPTON -- Fordyce (6-3, 3-0 2A-8) scored all 42 of its points in three quarters against the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-2 2A-8).

Trey Merritt had two touchdown passes for the Redbugs, and Christian Belin, Jyrique Waler, Marquis Roper all tallied rushing scores.

Dominic Hammond caught one of Merritt's touchdowns in the first quarter, but scored another in the fourth, returning an interceptions 78 yards.